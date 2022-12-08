Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Grants $250,000 to 23 Local Non-Profits

(BOONE, NC)— The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge continues to make a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties. The success of the 2022 Power of the Purse luncheon, the increase in membership, our sponsors, and the community helped us make $250,000 worth of difference!

Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away over $2.1 million to local nonprofits as part of the annual grants cycle. The WFBR believes that all women and girls have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives. We recognize our role as a leader in the community by working to achieve these principles through grantmaking. In 2023, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge will provide over $250,000 to these 23 local nonprofits that create positive change in the focus areas of Education, Human Services, Health and Wellness, and Empowerment.

Ashe Food Pantry

Back2School Festival

Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Casting Bread

Casting for Hope

Children’s Council of Watauga County

Community Care Clinic

Girls on the Run

High Country Caregivers

Hospitality House

Hunger & Health Coalition

Mountain Alliance

New Opportunity School for Women @ Lees-McRae

Oasis

Partnership of Ashe

Pisgah Legal Services

Reaching Avery Ministry

Safe Harbor

The Motherboard

WAMY

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Western Youth Network.

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is proud to be associated with and supportive of these wonderful organizations. For information on donating, becoming a member, participating in our events, or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.

