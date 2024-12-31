WNC Artists! Apply for HEAR: A New Residency Project in Response to Hurricane Helene

Deadline to Apply is Friday, January 3

In response to the devestating impact of Helene on so many regional artists, Trillium Arts recently launched a new project, Helene Emergency Artists Residencies (HEAR) for artists residing in Western North Carolina.

Trillium Arts will offer four HEAR awards in early 2025, at no cost to the artists. In fact, awarded artists will receive a $700 relief stipend, along with free housing, supplies and a nurturing creative environment.

Western North Carolina artists of all disciplines substantially impacted by Hurricane Helene are invited to apply. This regional residency is open to arts professionals 18 years or older who reside in the 26 counties in Western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Please read on, apply, and share with your friends and colleagues.

HEAR Artists Will Receive:A $700 relief stipendPrivate accommodations for up to seven consecutive nights during the months of February or March 2025 in a one-bedroom, ground floor suite. Learn more about the artist suite HERE.Welcome dinnerRestorative time to reflect, rejuvenate and createShared use of the grounds, including firepit, hot tub and waterfall areaUse of a variety of supplies and onsite creative spaces that include a contemplation gazebo and a 380 square foot open air, covered workspace. Learn more HERE.Basic kitchen supplies and all household goods (towels, linens, paper products, etc.)Access to high speed fiber optic internet and laundryTIMELINE

Applications are being accepted NOW. Applications for HEAR are reviewed by a panel. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 3, 2025 at 11:59pm.



The application is intentionally short & only requires applicants to complete a handful of questions and upload supporting documents.



