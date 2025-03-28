Winners Announced for 2025 Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards

A class of 16 emerging leaders and a longtime industry and community mentor were among the honorees at the 9th Annual 4 Under 40 Awards, held Wednesday, March 26th, in front of a crowd of over 200 people at the Appalachian Theatre in Downtown Boone. The event was made possible thanks to the sponsorship support of Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.

This year’s finalists embody the traits of community leadership by shaping young minds in classrooms, stabilizing and growing businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, driving the missions of local non- profits, and providing talent, energy, and insight to established local businesses. While this annual showcase honors these emerging leaders as the next generation of community advocates, their current impact on key issues and projects more than demonstrates their abilities and passion for serving the High Country.

Over 60 nominees were considered in the pool of nominees. This year’s finalists stood out not just for their accomplishments, but for their unwavering commitment to people—their students, customers, clients, and neighbors. The evening’s program was designed to provide Inspiration, hope, and the knowledge that the future of our community is in capable hands.

“The two traits that stood out the most about this year’s class of honorees are their desire to continue learning and their level of activity toward important community projects, said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “These leaders are curious about how to connect community betterment to their professional interests, and that inspires them to constantly survey ways to engage with important projects and ideas. It goes without saying that each one of these honorees have been active in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene, and they were ready to serve in that moment because of the skills they have developed and their desire to find a genuine way to impact their own backyards.

The evening also included the annual Respect Your Elder award, which was presented to Dr. Harry Davis, a longtime professor at Appalachian State University and Dean of the North Carolina School of Banking.

“There are so many people to thank for this and so many friends that made their way here tonight to be a part of this evening. Last year, this award was presented to Dr. Ken Peacock, posthumously. If my name is ever in the same sentence with a leader like him, that is an incredible honor for me,” Dr. Davis said.

Additional event support was provided by Beech Mountain Resort, Kid Cove, and the High Country Young Professionals.

Business Owner: Elisha Brown, Boone Bagelry

Along with her husband Clark, Elisha Brown has been the owner of Boone Bagelry since November 2023. Prior to ownership, Elisha and Clark ran all daily operations of the restaurant since 2018 but Elisha has been an employee of Boone Bagelry since 2009. Elisha has over twenty years of experience in restaurants and hospitality. In that time, she focused her efforts in front of house management while honing her skills in leadership, efficiency, productivity, organization, and time management. With a degree in Psychology from Appalachian State University, Elisha has combined her education with her learned skills to successfully run an established business in downtown Boone.

Elisha Brown

Since January of 2021, Elisha has also served as Secretary for Boone’s Tourism Development Authority. Along with her fellow board members Elisha helps make decisions for the town that will bring in visitors and needed revenue for Boone’s businesses. She hopes to continue working in the community to help make decisions to maintain Boone’s small town charm while also supporting visitors, students, and locals.

Outside of work, Elisha enjoys seeing live music with her husband and friends, playing with her dog, gardening, and reading. She loves visiting with family down the mountain whenever possible. Elisha is passionate about sustainability, affordable housing, and community connections. She hopes to pursue these passions with her downtown business and future endeavors.

Additional finalists in the Business Owner category were Erica Brinker, The Speckled Trout, Cody Critcher, Bigfoot Builders, and Declan Nishiyama, Mountain Dev. Read more about these finalists here.

Education Professional: Justin Carver, Banner Elk Elementary School

Born and raised in the High Country of North Carolina, Justin Kyle Carver has dedicated his career to shaping the future of education in his community. A distinguished NC Teaching Fellow Scholar, he graduated from Appalachian State University in 2007 with a degree in Elementary Education. His teaching career began at Newland Elementary School, where he spent four years making a meaningful impact in the classroom.

Justin Kyle Carver

Eager to expand his influence in education, Justin pursued a Master’s Degree in School

Administration from Appalachian State University, graduating in 2012. His leadership journey began

as Assistant Principal at Avery Middle School (2011-2014), followed by serving as Principal at Cranberry Middle School (2014-2017). Since 2017, Justin has proudly led Banner Elk School, where his passion for innovation and student success continues to thrive.

Beyond his professional achievements, Justin is deeply rooted in family and community. He met his

wife, Whitney Carver, at Newland Elementary, where she is a dedicated Kindergarten teacher. Together, they are raising their three children—Thatcher (11), Maggie (9), and Deacon (6)—with the same commitment to education and excellence that defines their careers.

A visionary leader, Justin is relentless in his pursuit of ensuring that every student is challenged, valued, and experiences a meaningful education. His enthusiasm for learning, leadership, and school spirit is unmatched. When he’s not shaping the future at BES, you’ll find him passionately supporting Appalachian State football and meticulously planning life around Duke Basketball games.

For Justin, education is more than a job—it’s a calling, a passion, and a lifelong commitment to making Banner Elk School the best it can be.

Additional finalists in the Education Professional category were Brittany Bolick, Blowing Rock School, Dr. Brandy Hadley, Appalachian State University – Walker College of Business, Savannah Stanbery, Appalachian State University – Office of Alumni Engagement. Read more about these finalists here.

Non-Profit Business Professional: Jessica Yates, The Children’s Council of Watauga County

Jessica Yates is a native to the High Country, graduating from Appalachian State University with a Bachelors in History, Secondary Education. After teaching High School and Middle school for a few years, she developed an interest in supporting our youngest learnings. She went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Birth to Kindergarten Education from UNC Greensboro and transitioned to a career in early childhood education.

Jessica Yates

With over ten years of experience as an early childhood educator in the High Country and surrounding areas, Jessica eventually joined the Children’s Council of Watauga County as a home visitor in the Parents as Teachers program. She now serves as the Family Services Program Director at the agency, where she leads a team of ten staff members overseeing eight distinct programs. Additionally, Jessica is the secretary of the Watauga Education Foundation and co-chairs the Policy and Prevention Committee for the Watauga Compassionate Communities Initiative. Jessica’s career has been profoundly shaped by her greatest achievement, her daughter Makayla. The experience of motherhood has taught her invaluable lessons about the importance of supporting children and families in the community.Additional finalists in the Non-Profit Professional category were Kayla Lasure, Hunger and Health Coalition, Seth Moore, W.A.M.Y. Community Action, and Karina Romero, AppHealthCare. Read more about these finalists here.



Rising Star: Chelsea Helms, STITCH Design Shop

Chelsea Helms

Chelsea Helms is a Project Manager in the Commercial Architecture Studio at STITCH Design Shop in Boone, NC. Chelsea obtained her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design and her Master of Science in Building Science, both from Appalachian State University. A true mountaineer, Chelsea felt the call to “boonerang” back to teach at App State for 8 years after diverse professional experience in design and construction management. Chelsea is a North Carolina Registered Interior Designer and a professional member of IIDA. When she is not practicing design, you might find her on a trail in the woods or riding bikes with her family.

Additional finalists in the Rising Star category were Anneliese Thomae Elias, Watauga County Immigrant Justice Coalition, Justin Kearley, NC Office of Rural Health, and Billie Shilling, Hampton Inn of Boone. Read more about these finalists here.

If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.

