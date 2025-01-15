Winkler Hosts Blowing Rock Community Listening Session at the Green Park Inn

Rendering of what the renovated Green Park Inn will look like. Image provided.

Written by: Sam Garrett

John Winkler, joined by two business partners, an engineer and an architect, held a listening session at the Green Park Inn on January 9. Winkler’s attorney Chelsea Garrett facilitated the conversation. Winkler intended the event as an opportunity to review construction and renovation plans along with the rezoning process that is required to update and add to the current Green Park Inn. He reminded attendees several times that no decisions would be made that evening since the event was not an official town event.

Winkler initially expected to meet with 20-30 community members in the front lobby of the Green Park. As five o’clock drew near, more people arrived and the gathering was eventually moved to the Chestnut Grill dining area to accommodate over 100 attendees.

The discussion consisted of two sections. First, Winkler presented the Green Park’s history, and shared plans and drawings of the potential project. Then, Winkler and his colleagues entertained questions from the crowd.

“Tonight is for listening: the public to listen to the presentation and for them to listen to the public,” said Garrett as she welcomed everyone.

After Garrett introduced the leadership team, she gave the floor to Winkler.

“A year and a half ago, John Aldridge discussed the possibility with me of buying the Green Park,” said Winkler.

According to Winkler, he had many conversations with current Green Park owner Steve Irace before getting the property under contract in July 2024. Although his original intent was to renovate the entire property, Winkler’s plan shifted.

“We will take it back to kind of a replica of what is was,” said Winkler. “We will have 40 large hotel rooms and eight suites with soaking tubs and living rooms; all 40 rooms will have balconies.”

Lodging is only one feature of the latest proposal.

“We plan to have about 5,000 square feet for a restaurant and about 3,000 square feet for event space for weddings and events,” said Winkler. “We want to bring life to this place, to bring it back from the dead.”

Most of Winkler’s comments explained the practical reasons why the property cannot simply be renovated and how he and his team are committed to restoring as much of the original structure as possible.

When Winkler completed his comments, the gathering transitioned from presenting information to receiving questions as the crowd applauded with enthusiasm.

Most of the questions and comments were about the process and the timing of the project. A few individuals voiced opposition and concern. Several attendees reported hearing that the entire property would be torn down for condominiums. Some said they heard it was being removed and that a brand new structure would take its place.

Winkler took time to restate his presentation.

“I’m concerned about traffic on Green Hill Road,” said Blowing Rock resident Connie Oliver.

“Most of the traffic will come in from 321,” said Winkler. “We will be adding additional access to the parking lot so guests of the hotel will never need to go up or down Green Hill.”

“What will you say to folks who have been coming here for 20 years,” asked Oliver.

“Come on,” said Winkler.

“There will not be a traffic increase; the traffic will actually decrease because we will have fewer hotel guests,” said Garrett.

“What I cannot understand is why you have to take away our historical hotel,” said Oliver.

Gigi Poole asked, “Why is it necessary to have the zoning change?” asked Gigi Poole.

“Because the town told us to,” said Winkler.

“Zoning was not in place when the hotel was built, so any changes require new zoning,” said Garrett.

A number of attendees expressed concern about the Green Park being closed during construction.

“It may take up to three years to restore the hotel; condos may be done a year ahead of that,” said Winkler. “We are going to pay $6,000-7,000 a day in interest. We are wanting to get everything done as soon as possible.”

Winkler made a summary comment toward the end of the conversation with the crowd.

“If we don’t do this, someone else will buy it and they will not have to keep or restore the property,” said Winkler. “Or we can wait for the walls to just fall in.”

Irace did not attend the meeting, having recently departed Blowing Rock to return to his home in New York. High Country Press spoke to Irace over the phone.

“It’s been an adventure,” said Irace. “I am proud of the place and what we did with it, and happy that John will do his best and keep it going.”

Irace reflected on his perspective about the property.

“I always saw the Green Park as a national treasure,” said Irace. “It was an 1891 hotel; it essentially stands as it was built back then. I am excited that Winkler will keep the historic core property.”

According to documents provided to the Town of Blowing Rock, phases of the general include:

Demolish and remove the south section built in the 1920s

Demolish and remove the golf wing built in the 1950s.

Renovate the historic, original structure and retain around 40 rooms.

Build 12 condominiums.

Build eight duplex units.

To watch the informational meeting in its entirety, visit www.brcivis.org and click on the BRCA 28605 button at the top of the page. The recording titled Green Park Inn Public Meeting is divided into two videos.

The request for rezoning is expected to be on the agenda for the upcoming Blowing Rock Planning Board meeting.

Preliminary site plan of the Green Park Inn property with two new additions. Image provided.

