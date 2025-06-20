Will Easter and Midlife Trip Bring High-Energy Americana to the Jones House on June 27

Midlife Trip

The Town of Boone invites you to enjoy an evening of live music on Friday, June 27, as part of the ongoing Summer Concerts at the Jones House series in downtown Boone. Music begins at 5:30 PM with Will Easter, followed by an electric set from Midlife Trip.

Raised in a porch-picking family in western North Carolina, Will Easter crafts songs that are both heartfelt and hard-hitting. His lyrics explore themes of home, memory, and emotional honesty with plainspoken depth. From rollicking dance tunes like “River Song” to soul-stirring ballads such as “Carolina Home,” Will’s performances leave a lasting impact. A winner of the 2022 MerleFest Band Competition, Easter and his band The Nomads have shared stages with the likes of 49 Winchester and Town Mountain, performing at notable events including FloydFest, and Shakori Hills.

Will Easter

Following Will’s set, Midlife Trip will take the porch with their signature blend of mandolin-driven acoustic jam music. This genre-bending band delivers a musical experience full of unexpected turns, intricate grooves, and high-octane energy. With Ben Parker (mandolin/saxophone), Chuck Mantooth and Adam Williams (guitars), Mike McKee (dobro/harmonica), Pat Holmes (drums), TJ Corlett (percussion), and Craig Barnette (upright bass), Midlife Trip offers a sonic journey that’s smooth, surprising, and always engaging.

“We’re excited to welcome Will Easter and Midlife Trip to the Jones House stage,” said Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “These artists highlight some of the diverse musical talent we have in our region. Their blend of songwriting and showmanship will make for a great night of music in the heart of downtown Boone.”

All Summer Concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic fare to enjoy an evening of music under the shade trees. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age, but open containers must remain on the Jones House property.

Free parking is available in all downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy dinner or shopping downtown before and after the concert.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

What: Summer Concerts at the Jones House – Will Easter & Midlife Trip

When: Friday, June 27, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Where: Jones House Cultural Center, 604 W. King Street, Downtown Boone, NC

Cost: Free

Info: www.joneshouse.org | Facebook & Instagram: @JonesHouseBoone