Wilkes Community College Small Business Center Now Accepting Applications for The Retail Academy for September 9 through October 27

Wilkesboro, NC – The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center is now accepting applications for The Retail Academy—a brand new program created to address the complexities and sometimes daunting nature of starting and operating a retail establishment.

The Retail Academy will serve existing or prospective retail business owners in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties. It is an application-based, six-week immersive boot camp and will run from September 9 through October 27 on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm at the Wilkes Community College – Kendrick/Church Hall. Applications are open now and will be accepted through August 15.

Following the completion of the Boot Camp, participants will be given the opportunity to pitch to a panel of business and community leaders for funding.

The program curriculum is modeled after the successful Retail Lab program created by Rowan Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center in Concord and in partnership with Cabarrus Center for Entrepreneurship. The curriculum will cover topics such as business basics, strategy, branding and marketing, e-commerce, point-of-sale and inventory.

“We are incredibly excited to launch the inaugural Retail Academy,” states Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, Small Business Center Director. “We recognize the vital importance of this program in addressing the unique challenges faced by small retailers in rural communities, such as navigating a smaller customer base, securing access to capital, and competing with larger stores and online retailers.”

Learn more about the Retail Lab program on the Wilkes Community College’s Small Business Center’s website at https://www.wilkescc.edu/sbc/retail-academy/.

About Wilkes Community College:

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC has a proud history of meeting the educational, cultural, and workforce needs of our community. As we look to the future, Wilkes Community College provides programs, resources, and services that create quality educational, economic development, and cultural opportunities. WCC aspires to be an effective, learner- centered institution and a dynamic learning organization, preparing students for success in a changing world.