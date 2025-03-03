Wildlife Agency Provides Condition of Western NC Trout Waters, Post-Helene 

Finn Hartley and other community members watch as North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission staff release hatchery raised trout into Simpkins Pond in Wake County Wednesday afternoon December 18, 2024.

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) has completed its revised spring and summer Delayed Harvest and Hatchery Supported trout stocking schedule following an assessment of impacts from Hurricane Helene. The list informs anglers of all the locations NCWRC will be stocking during the spring and summer, and the “week of” stocking schedule through June. In addition, an online map that displays all stocking locations, and their access status, has been revised.

“We are encouraged that there is access to the vast majority of our Delayed Harvest and Hatchery Supported stocking locations,” said Mountain Region Fishery Supervisor Doug Besler. “Currently, we still have 14 locations that are not accessible due to storm impacts. We will continue to assess locations as recovery work is completed in the impacted areas.”

Fish Culturist Jason Clarke of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission moves hatchery raised trout from a tanker truck to a smaller transport vehicle in preparation to release the trout into the Catawba River Monday December 2, 2024.

Mountain region fisheries management and production staff assessed all Hatchery Supported and Delayed Harvest locations across the region to determine if they could be safely accessed by hatchery staff and anglers. Those assessments considered whether each location is in an active disaster recovery area, has major stream damage impacts, has parking and access infrastructure damage, and whether the location can safely be accessed by stocking trucks and anglers. The assessment information was used to develop a list of Hatchery Supported and Delayed Harvest locations that are open or closed for the spring and summer 2025 stocked trout season. The fall Delayed Harvest schedule will be released in July, following an additional assessment of production capabilities and logistical issues caused by the storm.

Visit NCWRC’s website for more information on trout fishing, 2025 Hatchery Supported and Delayed Harvest schedules, and trout regulations.

