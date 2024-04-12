Where Will You Be for the 150th Kentucky Derby? Hopefully in Boone – and Here’s Why…

“The Annual Spirit Ride Derby Party is not just the ‘next best thing’ to being at the Kentucky Derby; we would argue that it is the BEST place to be on May 4th! The event will take place at the stunning Hidden Hills Equestrian Center, located in the heart of Valle Crucis. It is sure to be an unforgettable experience.”

Guests will be treated to a delicious spread of ‘Derby Style’ food, Mint Juleps, and tasty mocktails by Gadabouts Catering, local beer from Lost Province, and wine courtesy of the Banner Elk Winery. The Gravel ‘n Grit Band will provide live music, while exciting raffles, auctions, and a bourbon pull will keep you entertained. But, at 6:24 pm, the attention turns to the big screen to watch the Run for the Roses, the Kentucky Derby!

The party won’t end after the derby, though. Raffle winners will be announced, the Live Auction will begin and the guests will compete against each other for the title of Best Dressed Couple and Best Hat.

Not only will guests have a great time – they can be assured that they are supporting a great cause. Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center provides Equine Assisted Learning for children with a wide array of diagnoses at no cost to the families. Saskia Van de Gevel, a Spirit Ride parent and this year’s Auction Chair shares, “Our mission for this event goes beyond mere fundraising. We are ensuring that vital services remain accessible to families like ours. Your support directly impacts children like my son, Luke, who has flourished under Spirit Ride’s Equine Assisted program for seven years. Spirit Ride’s profound impact on our family is immeasurable, igniting within us a passion to give back and advocate for its invaluable mission.”

DATE: Saturday, May 4, 2024

TIME: 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM

LOCATION: Hidden Hills Equestrian Center

2130 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604

HiddenHillsEquestrian.com

CONTACT: SpiritRideNC@gmail.com

PRESENTED BY: Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center

SpiritRideNC.org

PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://srtc.betterworld.org/events/spirit-ride-kentucky-derby

ONLINE and IN-PERSON AUCTION: https://srtc.betterworld.org/auctions/spirit-ride-kentucky-derby-fundr

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

