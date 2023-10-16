Western Piedmont Symphony Present Magical Spooktacular Family Concert

HICKORY, N.C. (October 16, 2023) – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERT: MAGICAL SPOOKTACULAR on Sunday, October 29, at 3:00 PM (Games and Activities in the lobby begin at 2:00 PM) at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory, NC.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony, in partnership with the Catawba Science Center, presents a magically spooky (but not scary!) concert for families on October 29. The afternoon begins at 2:00 PM with activities in magic and games lobby for an hour ahead of the concert (is it magic or is it science?), and the short, kid-friendly concert begins at 3:00 PM. This experience will feature professional magicians Captain Jim and Lady Louisa, science experiments, and the music of spooky season. Costumes are highly encouraged, as long as they are not scary.

“I am so excited to be bringing Discovery Concerts for families to the greater Hickory community!” exclaimed Maestro Matthew Troy. “I can say from personal experience that they are not only fun, action-packed, and engaging, but they are one of the best ways to introduce kids and families to the magic of symphonic music. Prior to the concert the lobby will be full of fun activities and then the concert will be full of familiar, spooky music.”

Western Piedmont Symphony DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERT is presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center and with generous support from Shurtape, the Hickory Community Relations Council, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, and the North Carolina Arts Council.

DISCOVERY FAMILY CONCERT: MAGICAL SPOOKTACULAR tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for youth ages 13-17, and $14 for adults (less expensive than a night at the movies!) Purchase by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. The venue is P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the

Lenoir-Rhyne University campus, 775 6th St NE, Hickory, NC, 28601.

Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, based in Hickory. For 59 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances, and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Crossroads series, family-friendly Discovery concerts, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X.

Courtesy of Western Piedmont Symphony