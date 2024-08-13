Weatherization Programs: A Crucial Lifeline for Elderly and Disadvantaged Residents Across NC

North Carolina’s weatherization programs, which have been effectively managed by Community Action Agencies across the state, including W.A.M.Y. Community Action serving Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, are now at a critical juncture. Recent funding shortfalls and administrative obstacles threaten their effectiveness. Community Action officials are increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NC DEQ) role in these challenges.

Sharon Goodson, Executive Director of the North Carolina Community Action Association (NCCAA), highlights a troubling decline in communication, reduced funding, and stalled contracts from NC DEQ. These issues have severely impacted the program’s ability to support elderly and low-income residents, who rely on weatherization to make their homes safer and more energy-efficient. The program currently has a waiting list of over 2,700 applicants.

“Many of our low-income clients live in hazardous conditions, and our agencies strive to address these urgent issues,” says Goodson. “Protecting our most vulnerable populations is a priority, and we are deeply concerned that the NC DEQ has not been responsive. With no resolution in sight, we are now reaching out to elected officials and the public to advocate for change.”

“At WAMY Community Action, we are deeply concerned about the state of North Carolina’s weatherization programs. Funding shortfalls and administrative hurdles imposed by the NC DEQ undermine our ability to serve those in dire need. Our elderly and low-income residents depend on these initiatives for safe, energy-efficient homes. A waiting list of over 2,700 applicants, many in our community, without resolution is disheartening. Community Action Agencies have always been lifelines for vulnerable populations, and we must advocate for immediate changes to support our most at-risk residents.” – Brittany Luxton, Executive Director, WAMY Community Action.

Federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy is allocated through the NC DEQ to Community Action Agencies and other assistance providers, who then use these resources for weatherization projects. This funding is crucial for repairs such as fixing roof leaks, replacing windows and heating units, and installing insulation. These improvements not only boost energy efficiency but also provide a stable and safe living environment, which is especially important for individuals with limited mobility or chronic health conditions.

“Weatherization efforts extend beyond energy savings; they are about safeguarding lives,” explains Goodson. “Reduced funding and delays on contracts from NC DEQ mean that we cannot provide essential support. Proper weatherization protects our most vulnerable residents from extreme temperatures and related health risks. We need NC DEQ to demonstrate a commitment to health and safety and our community’s well-being.”

Community Action Agencies are questioning several aspects of the program’s administration, including the significant reduction in funding, a flawed program design, untimely reimbursements, misrepresentation of outcomes that does not include context, cumbersome reporting requirements, inadequate administrative support, and poor communication from NC DEQ to CA Agency administrators.

“In the mountains, temperatures can be dangerously cold in the winter,” says Patsy Davis, Executive Director of Mountain Projects and Board President of NCCAA. “With 200 households on our individual agency’s waiting list, we fear that some clients might resort to unsafe heating methods. We have already faced several tragedies as a result of fires caused by faulty heating equipment, and the NC DEQ needs to collaborate with us to prevent further loss.”

Key Benefits of the Weatherization Program:

Health and Safety: Weatherization helps prevent health issues related to extreme temperatures, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Energy Efficiency: By improving insulation and heating systems, the program lowers utility bills and alleviates financial strain on low-income households.

Environmental Impact: Enhanced energy efficiency contributes to reducing the carbon footprint, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

Community Action’s Commitment: The NC Community Action Network, began administering weatherization programs since 1976. The Weatherization Assistance Program aims to reduce energy burdens and improve health and safety for vulnerable populations by making homes more energy-efficient.

For Comment or Interviews: Executive Directors from across North Carolina are available for comment. Please email communications@nccaa.net or contact Angeline Schwab at 828-550-9336 to be connected with a spokesperson in your area.

About Community Action Agencies:

Community Action Agencies (CAAs) are local non-profit organizations that combat poverty and empower low-income individuals as part of the War on Poverty initiative. CAAs rely on volunteer work and federal funding, including the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), to support a variety of programs. Governed by a diverse board of directors, CAAs are committed to alleviating poverty and promoting economic mobility.

About W.A.M.Y. Community Action

Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) was the first human-service non-profit in the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to help the disadvantaged become self-sufficient. Every three years, WAMY conducts a community needs assessment to design relevant programs. Currently, WAMY has four programs: Housing & Energy, Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, and Family Development. While WAMY receives federal and state funding, donations from private donors offer greater flexibility to meet growing needs in our communities.

To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.

