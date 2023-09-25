WCNC-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich Speaks at Grandfather Mountain and Visits Local School

WCNC-TV Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich spoke at Grandfather Mountain Sept. 21 as part of the organization’s Grandfather Presents speaker series.

Prior to the evening event at Grandfather Mountain, Panovich visited Newland Elementary where he spoke to kindergarteners through fifth graders. Using many fun props and instruments, he covered the science behind weather patterns and what it’s like to be a meteorologist. Panovich stressed that not all meteorologists are on television and that many industries need folks who study the weather and climate.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation set up Panovich’s visit to Newland Elementary. The organization’s staff educators visit the school, and all Avery County elementary schools, regularly for Grandfather Mountain’s Wild Watch and Eco Watch outreach programs.

Courtesy of The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Photos submitted.