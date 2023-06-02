WCC Student Honored with Jon H. Poteat Scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society

WILKESBORO, N.C. – Colleen Cassell was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). Cassell, a member of the WCC NTHS Chapter and a member of the WCC Club of the Arts, graduated earlier this month with an associate degree in advertising and graphic design and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in graphic design at Campbell University.

Cassell stated, “Wilkes Community College has given me the opportunity to find an internship position, where I am practicing and utilizing my graphic design skills. I am very honored to receive this scholarship and I look forward to furthering my education and enhancing my technical skills.”

Cassell was one of 250 outstanding NTHS members to receive the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship based on their ability to consistently exemplify the seven attributes of NTHS – Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership.

Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for Career and Technical Education (CTE), serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

Courtesy of Wilkes Community College