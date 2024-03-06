Wilkes Community College Dental Assisting Students Volunteer at Give Kids A Smile Event

Front row l-r: Kierstin Dowell, Jessica Whisnant, Madeline Wilson, Tylee McGlamery,

Diane Nava-Trejo, and Leah Leonard. Back row l-r: MacKenzie Barker, Kelsie Huffman, Jade Gardner, and Alyson Golden

The dental assisting students at Wilkes Community College volunteered at the Wilkes Public Health Dental Clinic on Friday, February 2, 2024, as part of the Give Kids A Smile program. The program was created by the American Dental Association Foundation in 2003 to provide oral health care services and education to underprivileged children.

The students contributed to providing care for approximately 60 patients, all of whom were Wilkes County natives with no dental insurance coverage. The event was made possible by the volunteering of dentists, hygienists, assistants, and students, and over $34,000 worth of treatment was provided free of cost to these patients. The patients received a range of dental procedures, including preventive and restorative care.

The students were deeply moved by their experience and shared their reflections on the event, saying, “Today was a BIG day,” “I am so glad I got to participate in such an amazing event,” “I am so thankful that I was able to be part of Give Kids A Smile and have a great learning opportunity,” and “Give Kids A Smile was so rewarding as we helped kids in our community feel better about their smiles.”

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

