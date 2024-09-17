Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit to be held Saturday, September 21 at Crossnore First Baptist Church Family Center in Avery County

By Tim Gardner

The twelfth annual Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit will be held Saturday, September 21 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Crossnore First Baptist Church Family Center, located at 220 East Crossnore Drive (just a half mile off U.S. Highway 221) in the Crossnore Township of Avery County. Everyone is welcome to attend.

As in the previous Memorial Benefits, it will support an Avery County community member or members in need. There is no set cost to attend, but donations will be accepted at the door that covers music, food and drink, and fellowship with others, of which all are offered at the Memorial Benefit.

Proceeds generated at this year’s Memorial Benefit will be given to cancer patient Haley Carroll, to pay toward her massive medical bills. Carroll is battling triple-negative breast cancer, and with her diagnosis came extremely high bills due to her many medical appointments and related expenses.

The Memorial Benefit honors Avery County native Wayne Benfield’s life, legacy, and passion for helping people in need. It is hosted by his wife, Teresa, the rest of his family, and some of his friends.

“My husband loved to help people–regardless of how they needed help,” Teresa, Wayne’s widow and Avery County Clerk of Superior Court, said. “And I wanted to carry on his tradition, as does the rest of our family. According to the Bible, we should give unto others, especially those in dire need. That’s what our Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefits are all about.

“So, please come out and join us for good music, food, and fellowship, and most importantly to help Haley Carroll!”

This year’s Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit will feature live music from the following local singers and musicians and their time performing:

Boone & Church Band 3:00 p.m.

No Name But His 4:00 p.m.

Fully Persuaded 5:00 P.M.

Food at the Memorial Benefit will include chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Teresa Benfield’s macaroni and cheese, rolls, and desserts. Various drinks, including soft drinks, tea, and coffee will also be available.

Several raffles with various items donated by local businesses and people will be held as well. All proceeds received from the raffles will also be given to Carroll.

Teresa Benfield added that she was married to Wayne for 31-plus years. He loved to sing gospel music and play his rhythm guitar to each song he sang. Those who knew him best will attest that Wayne had his priorities in order as he loved foremost God, then his family, home, church, and friends.

“Wayne was a very good man. He helped more people than I could ever list, and people loved him,” Teresa Benfield added. “I’m blessed to be his wife and I’ll keep his legacy going strong through the Memorial Benefit every year as long as I possibly can.”

For further details about the 2024 Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit or to make donations to this most worthy cause, call Teresa Benfield at (828) 442-2960.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

