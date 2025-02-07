Waterway and Private Property Debris Removal in NCDOT Right-of-Way Will End March 2nd

In preparation to move to Waterway and Private Property Debris Removal programs, Watauga County’s NCDOT Right-of-Way debris removal will end March 2nd, 2025. At that time, citizens will no longer be allowed to dump storm debris (vegetative or construction/demolition) into the NCDOT Right-of-Way as that was a special waiver of local and State ordinances for storm related debris disposal. Individuals placing debris into the NCDOT Right-of-Way after March 2nd may be subject to applicable State and local ordinances. Watauga County understands there may be remedial vegetation and C&D debris remaining after March 2nd and the County will work with vendors to pick up any remaining debris. The Watauga County Transfer Station continues to accept vegetation and construction materials as part of their normal operations and fee schedule. Please send any remaining right-of-way debris concerns to Helene.Debris@watgov.org and those will be addressed by the County’s debris removal contractor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

