Watauga’s Farm City Banquet, 67 Years and Counting, Keeps the Focus on Local

Likely the most poignant presentation of this year’s Farm City Banquet was that of Cattleman of the Year, a posthumous recognition of Cole Ellis, given to his family by Rusty Henson.

By Sherrie Norris

The 67th Annual Farm City Banquet in Boone on Thursday, Nov. 9, was a huge success, a sold-out event that brought life, as we know it in Watauga County, full circle. From the farm to the table — and nearly everything (and everyone) in between that unites rural and urban life — was recognized, celebrated and honored.

In his opening remarks to his audience of nearly 300, Jim Hamilton, the county’s Cooperative Extension Director, emphasized that every single thing about the banquet was local.

“From the food, to the music, to the awards we present, our speaker, to the items in those baskets that we’re going to be giving away as door prizes — everything about our Farm City Banquet is locally sourced. And I’m super proud of that. Y’all should be super proud of that. Even though some of us here might not be ‘locals’ — it takes like eight generations and an old-timey family killin’ back in the day to get there — this event brings us all together to celebrate our local community. That’s what’s great about Farm City Banquet.’”

A highlight of the 67th Farm City Banquet was the presence of former longtime Watauga Extension Director, Sue Counts, pictured here with Taz Kim, center, recipient of the Sue Counts Community Volunteer Award, presented by Lynn Gibbard, far right.

Hamilton described what he knew would be a “great” program, included entertainment by local musician Asa Nelson accompanied by Bill Ward, “one of our extended Extension family across the border in Tennessee.”

Hamilton introduced the county’s new 4-H agent, Susie Douglas, who has brought the club (The Blue Ridge Pioneers) back to life again after eight years. She was joined by some of the club members who recited their pledge with Kate Payne presenting 4-H awards to: Mason Edmisten for Distinguished Leadership; Penelope Klimko, Character Excellence; Kayden Kaufman—Outstanding Participation.

Serving as emcee for the evening, David Jackson, President of Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, recognized several elected officials in attendance and members of the business community, “who put the city in Farm City,” he noted.

Jackson recognized Amy Nelson, representing the North Carolina Agro-medicine Institute, who was offering free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings. Also, Frontline to Farm, The Farm Service Agency, and the Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation staff with information about their services.

Contributing greatly to the farm-city life in Watauga County, Michael Greene and Family of Greene Acres Farm were named Farm Family of the Year, presented by Denny Norris with Watauga County Soil and Water.

In acknowledging the banquet’s planning committee, Jackson said,

“There are a lot of moving parts that have to fall into place to make this event happen; our staff at Cooperative Extension and our team of volunteers – led by Bettie Bond — hustled to make sure it goes off without a hitch.”

Jackson also recognized Watauga County Livestock Agent,

Eddy Labus, during what would be his last Farm City Banquet.

“His first week of work was during Farm City Week, and now, 15 years later, his last week was the same. “Eddy will be moving on to a greener ‘pasture,’ with the National Center for Appropriate Technology, where he will work as a pasture and range specialist.

Watauga County Commissioner Todd Castle was asked to lead in the pledge of allegiance and an invocation prior to the meal.

Prepared by BFR Meats’ executive chef Swen Altis with Beth Ryan helping in the kitchen, the sumptuous meal included: Smoked Red Wine Braised Beef, Braised Greens, Sweetpotato Casserole, Muddy Eyed Peas, Country Sourdough and Apple Cobbler.

Special guest speaker, Lee Rankin, captivated her audience with stories of life on Apple Hill Farm — the blessings and the challenges of being a farmer in today’s world.

On With the Show

Following dinner, Jackson explained that Farm City was part of National Farm City Week, celebrated in many communities across the United States. “officially” November 16 — 23. “ But, because we’re ahead of the curve in so many ways here in Watauga, we proclaim it and celebrate it a little earlier. “

Mayor Tim Futrelle then read and signed the Farm City Week Proclamation.

Jackson recognized the vital role of our youth as future farmers and in related leadership roles — “Whether growing our food, serving future agriculture advisors, extension agents, farm businesses hopefully joining the Boone Chamber, etc.”

As has become tradition to showcase the active FFA program at Watauga High, Jackson asked the club members to stand, after which member Lilly Farley joined him at the podium to recite the FFA Creed.

Life on Apple Hill Farm

It was an honor, Hamilton said, to Introduce this year’s special guest speaker.

“In past Farm City Banquets, the committee hemmed and hawed over trying to find someone really great from outside of the community to enlighten us with story or song,’ he said. “And indeed, we’ve had excellent speakers, singers and songwriters and storytellers join us here at the banquet. But this year, I couldn’t be more honored to welcome one of our own to the stage. A storyteller in her own right, my good friend and Extension Advisory muse, Ms. Jane Lee Rankin. I met Lee about 20 years ago, soon after she became part of the ‘Matney Mafia’ and started her epic adventure in what has now become one of the most successful agritourism farms in the state —Apple Hill Farm. Lee is now serving as the State Chair for Agritourism in North Carolina and was a 2021 finalist for the NC Small Farmer of the Year. And she has just, most recently, published her second book, Farm Family, which she has available and will be signing later.”

Welcomed warmly by the audience, Rankin shared how she arrived in the area — and how her agritourism journey — from novice to farmer — led her to becoming part of an amazing farm/city community.

She recalled the first day of October 2001, standing in front of their “new” house, with her young son, Will, and their golden retriever named Grace, waiting on the moving truck to come. The last thing to come off of the moving truck was a Toro Wheelhorse riding mower named George.

Even before the move, she noted, she was already entwined in the “cooperative” community — a member of Carolina Farm Credit, Farm Bureau, Skyline Telephone and Blue Ridge Electric.

With no farm experience, she arrived with a dream of owning an alpaca farm — after a year earlier meeting and falling in love with an alpaca at the Kentucky State Fair.

“Our farm journey began with chickens, Dominique chickens, or dominickers, as most people refer to them. There was a shipping ban on all birds, so Will and I drove to Ohio to pick up a flock of four hens and a rooster we named Sir Richard Randolph Esmerelda III.”

They cleared a field of old Christmas trees, taking every stump out so they could plant grass. Then, they built a barn.

Next, she visited her first alpaca farm.

“As luck would have it, there was woman, Teri Phipps, about a mile away as the crow flies, with alpacas. And as luck would have it, she was in the process of moving to Virginia, so we sped up the process. By that Christmas, we had four female alpacas.”

In the spring, a male alpaca, Mojo, joined the farm, as did a small trailer for alpaca shows.

“Do you know what is cuter than an alpaca,” she asked? “An alpaca being led by a blue eyed, red headed boy!”

She and Will developed a routine. “We would go have ‘coffee with the alpacas,’ as we called it. We would feed the alpacas and spend time with them before leaving for preschool. “

Rankin shared how four of her five alpacas were attacked and killed by a mountain lion, after which llamas were added to the inside of the field and donkeys to the outside.

“We put four meat goats in a field on top of the hill as an offering to a predator, if they were to come back knowing we had meat,” she explained.

Somehow people heard the story and would drive up the driveway to meet the lady who had the mountain lion attack.

It was the beginning of their agritourism journey.

“In response to visitors coming, we decided to offer a public tour of the farm on Saturday afternoons in the summer. The phone then rang with folks who wanted to come on Tuesday, so we added the opportunity to book a private tour. Gradually, we added more open days and extended our seasons. We are now open year round. Our best estimate is that 125,000 people have toured the farm.”

Somewhere in all that, Rankin surmised, “I became a farmer — and a part of this community that we celebrate tonight. Where would we be without each other? We have the most amazing community of small businesses, entrepreneurs, chambers and organizations that work together. We are a community of kind, open-hearted and connected people who are not afraid to work together. And we live in the most beautiful place, with magnificent views. I am honored and blessed to call this place home.”

(The crowd loved Lee Rankin, as we all do.”

And The Winners Are

Jackson reminded everyone that Farm City Banquet provides an opportunity for individuals in the community — who are not often in the spotlight — to be recognized for their accomplishments.

“Whether it’s for their work on a farm or in the city, these neighbors truly are the unsung heroes in our community, nonetheless, deserving of recognition.”

Joining Jackson for the awards segment were the presenters: Rusty Henson, Bob Wagoner, Jennifer Reed, Haylee Bare, Jacqui Ignatova, (Eric Hiegl and Charlie Brady, Lynn Gibbard, Paige Patterson, Blue Ridge Women in Ag.

Cattleman of the Year Award: Presented to the family of Cole Ellis.

Special presentation to Eddy Labus, Extension Agent

Beekeeper of the Year Award: HS Greene of Hidden Happiness Bee Farm

Christmas tree Grower of the Year Award: Circle C Tree Farm

Conservation Award: Kelly Coffey.

Healthy Food System Award: Health and Hunger Coalition’s “Food as Medicine Program” in honor of Elizabeth Young

Sue Counts Community Volunteer Award: Taz Kim

L.E. Tuckwiller Award: Presented to Wildwood Café. (Sponsored and presented by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of outstanding efforts in community development. LE Tuckwiller was one of the county’s early Extension Agents who served Watauga for over 30 years .

The Blue Ridge Women in Ag Outstanding in the Field Award: Dr. Tammy Haley.

Charles Church Sustainability Award: Nelson Gonzalez.

The Youth in Agriculture Award: Lilly Farley.

Farm Family of the Year Award: presented by Watauga County Soil & Water to winner, Michael Greene & Family of Greene Acres Farm.

In his closing remarks, Jackson recognized and thanked event sponsors: “Continuing the American Farm Bureau’s national support of Farm City Banquet for almost 70 years, now, our Watauga County Farm Bureau supports this banquet as our platinum sponsor. I say this every year, but I think it still deserves to be said, that a lot of folks don’t realize that Farm Bureau is not just insurance . . . but also the Farm Bureau Board here in Watauga is a local advocate for the many issues facing our farmers and agriculture here and throughout the state. We thank you for your support.”

Other (Gold) sponsors include:

New River Building Supply

Southern Ag and Mike Presnell

AgSouth Farm Credit & Daniel Brown

Hollar and Greene Produce

Blue Ridge RC&D & Jessica Jance

Bill Moretz & Laura Graham of PHARMN

Jackson also recognized local businesses and farms that donated many items for the amazing baskets/door prizes:

• HS Greene/Hidden Happiness Bee Farm

• Corbett’s Produce

• The Presnell Family & Old Beech Mountain Farm

• Little Bird Jams Jellies and Crafts

• Goodnight Brothers

• Bettie Bond

• Critcher Brothers

• Stick Boy Bakery

• Lee Rankin & Apple Hill Farm

“And, as he has done every year since Jim and I have been up here,” Jackson concluded, “Richard Tumbleston, one of our most respected local artists, donated an original piece of art, our last door prize. We’d also like to thank the Boone United Methodist Church, Lisa DeLaurentis and Sam Kohler for their help with logistics and space here at the church.”

Photos provided by Sherrie Norris, Erin Smith, Lee Rankin and Amy Nelson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

