Watauga Teachers Win Bright Ideas Grants from Blue Ridge Energy: Celebrating 30 Years!

Now in its 30th year of helping teachers provide creative learning projects for students, Blue Ridge Energy is awarding $8,380 in Bright Ideas grants to eleven local Watauga classrooms.

Bright Ideas is an academic grants program sponsored annually by Blue Ridge Energy. Bright Ideas grants help further traditional academic learning by funding innovative educational projects beyond available school funding. Blue Ridge Energy has awarded over $649,000 in Bright Ideas classroom grants, impacting over 146,000 local students and teachers. In celebration of its 30th year of Bright Ideas, the cooperative is funding winning grants totaling $30,000 to 30 classrooms this year in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and Wilkes counties.

Watauga County grant-winning teachers are:

Kevin Shaw of Watauga High School for “Exploring Atoms, Isotopes and Ions.” The $364 grant will purchase manipulatives and games to help students understand atomic structure and changes.

Allyson McFalls of Blowing Rock School for “Engaging Students in the Art and Science of Critical Observation and Inquiry.” The $817 grant will help students begin to think like scientists by engaging them in critical observation through scientific journaling.

Jenny Phillips of Parkway School for “Lego Robotics Reboot.” The $1,285 grant will replace outdated equipment and software and purchase the Lego Education Spike Prime Set, compatible with the Chromebooks used in class.

Terry Gunnell-Beck of Hardin Park School for “Empowering 5th Grade Voices: Podcasting in Social Studies.” The $720 grant will revolutionize the 5th-grade social studies curriculum by integrating podcasting as a dynamic learning tool, fostering hands-on, technology-driven learning.

Shelly Warnick of Hardin Park School for “Understanding the Life Cycle of Chicks.” The $565 grant will allow students to incubate chicks and have a hands-on learning experience seeing a life cycle process.

Connie Peeler of Hardin Park School for “Pickleball for ALL.” The $353 grant will purchase pickleball equipment to introduce students to the fastest-growing sport in America and to encourage students to be physically active for life.

Beth Dishman of Hardin Park School for “Core Connection for Life Skills.” The $500 grant will provide equipment for exceptional children to increase core strength and stability to facilitate improved fine motor skills in the classroom.

Monica Parsons of Hardin Park School for “Innovative Learning through 3D Printing.” The $914 grant will purchase a 3D printer and bring innovative technology to the classroom.

Lindsey Postlethwait of Valle Crucis School for “Cardboard Construction.” The $615 grant will encourage students to see the possibilities of cardboard and recyclable materials in art by providing them with the correct tools to achieve their vision.

Elisa Lovejoy of Valle Crucis School for “A Computer Science Flock.” The $1,356 grant will purchase five Finch robots to spark students’ interest in learning coding and incorporating them into project-based learning opportunities.

Misty Prichard of Green Valley School for “Food for Thought.” The $891 grant will introduce students to the benefits of healthy eating habits at an early age.

“Blue Ridge Energy is proud to be in our 30th year of providing Bright Ideas grants to support our schools and teachers in building brighter futures for our communities,” said Tasha Rountree, director of community relations and economic development for Blue Ridge Energy. “I’m proud that Blue Ridge can help by funding creative classroom projects that bring innovative learning experiences to our students.”

Blue Ridge Energy is part of several North Carolina electric cooperatives that provide Bright Ideas grants. Together, they have provided over $16 million for over 14,700 classroom projects, impacting over 3.65 million students in North Carolina.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Caldwell, Avery, Alexander, and Caldwell counties. To learn more about the Bright Ideas grants program, visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or contact your local Blue Ridge Energy office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

