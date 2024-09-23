Watauga Humane Society to Undergo Kennel Flooring Repairs Beginning of October

The Watauga Humane Society (WHS) will be conducting essential flooring renovations in the dog kennels from October 3rd to October 6th to comply with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Animal Welfare regulations. To ensure proper disease control, concrete floors must be coated with non-porous materials. Currently, the outdoor kennel sidewalks require coating to meet compliance standards.

Originally scheduled for the spring, a period of lower dog intake, the project was delayed to the busier summer season due to weather and vendor availability. During the repair period, the Adoption Center will be closed to the public from Friday, October 3rd to Sunday October 6th. The work requires half of the kennels to be empty, meaning that WHS must either place half of the dog population into foster homes or have them adopted before the work can begin.

“This necessary project will temporarily impact our operations, reducing adoption hours and limiting public access. However, we look forward to completing the upgrades, which will improve our daily cleaning and overall care for the dogs,” said Director of Shelter Operations, Ashlee Yepez.

To create space in the kennels, WHS will be offering a “Fall in Love, Not In the Leaves” adoption special from September 24th to 28th. During this time, all dogs will be available for adoption at the discounted fee of $35, which includes vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter services. Depending on kennel capacity after the special, additional adoption promotions may follow to ensure enough room for the repairs.

WHS is also seeking foster families to temporarily house dogs during the renovation. WHS will cover all food and medical expenses for fostered animals, making it a no-cost way to help while experiencing what it’s like to care for a pet.

For more information on fostering or adopting, please visit www.wataugahumane.org or call 828-264-7865.

