Watauga Humane Society Raises Over $130,000 at Fur Ball, Launches $300,000 Capital Improvements Campaign with Matching Gift

BOONE, NC — On Saturday, September 13, WHS hosted its first Fur Ball since 2019. Held in the Grandview Ballroom overlooking Appalachian State University, the gala brought together animal lovers from across the High Country for a night of celebration with real impact. In just one evening, over $130,000 was raised to support lifesaving shelter services, medical care, and pet adoption programs.

“The Fur Ball wasn’t about the sparkle or the silent auction—it was about standing together for the animals,” said Director of Development and Communications Courtney Taylor. “This outpouring of support tells us one thing loud and clear: this community believes in what we’re doing.”

During the evening, donors were introduced to WHS’s Capital Improvements Campaign—a $300,000 initiative to replace and repair key infrastructure components of the near-15-year-old building that has served more than 20,000 animals. For example, the failing septic system has quietly drained approximately $3,600 per month for 17 months as it has needed biweekly pumping. Though costly, the new system will save tens of thousands annually, allowing more money to be directed to direct animal care.

Thanks to generous donors, up to $150,000 of the $300,000 goal will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact of every gift.

To learn more or contribute to the matching campaign, visit wataugahumanesociety.org or contact Courtney Taylor (courtneyt@wataugahumane.org).

Courtney Taylor



Director of Development and Communications



Watauga Humane Society



828.266.9843 | PO Box 1835 | 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607