The Watauga Humane Society Board of Directors

The Watauga Humane Society Board of Directors is seeking applications and nominations for Board members. Applicants/nominees must be members of the Humane Society; they must also be a Humane Society member to submit a nomination. Membership is available online on the website at: Membership Form (donorperfect.net).

The Watauga Humane Society Board of Directors met in February for its annual retreat. Dr. Patton McDowell facilitated the meeting which focused on upcoming board priorities. With the hiring of an executive director after several years of vacancy, the board is positioning to move from a working board to a governing board. As part of this process, the board conducted a skills inventory of its present members and identified several additional areas of expertise that would benefit the organization if it had board members with those backgrounds and experiences.

“It goes without saying that the love of animals is a shared value among our board members. However, to run all the aspects of the organization, it requires many skill sets. Since our board member elections last year, we currently have several positions open as well as several upcoming vacancies from persons who are retiring, or their terms are expiring and must cycle off. We rely on the board for expertise and consult with them when we need guidance. Their knowledge and contacts can be invaluable as we navigate through constant changes and challenges. For instance, I know we would benefit from having members with expertise in law, fundraising, accounting, media, veterinary medicine, and facilities management just to name a few” commented Justin Vander, Executive Director of the Watauga Humane Society.

To nominate someone, please ensure that they are willing to be an applicant. Elections will be held at the August annual membership meeting. Downloadable forms are available at: WHS Board Application 2024 fillable.pdf – Google Drive through the nomination article in the News section on the WHS website at www.wataugahumane.org.

To be considered, applications must be completed and emailed to Teri VanDyke at terivd@wataugahumane.org and Stacy Brooks, stacyb@wataugahumane.org. Applications are due no later than June 10, 2024. If you prefer to complete a paper copy, applications are available at the Humane Society front desk.

For further details about the Watauga Humane Society and its team, please visit www.wataugahumane.org.

