Watauga Habitat for Humanity – Blueprints and Bow Ties Auction on October 3rd

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to announce the 12th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties fundraiser! This live and silent auction event will be hosted at Appalachian State University’s Grandview Ballroom on October 3rd, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at wataugahabitat.org

Auction-goers can expect to be greeted upon entry, and can enjoy adult beverages and food catered by Appalachian State’s Grandview Catering and Events, while browsing silent auction items. After the conclusion of dinner and the Silent Auction we will dive into our live auction, led by professional auctioneer from Nashville, TN, Ben Farrell. All proceeds go directly towards supporting Habitat’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing for Watauga County residents. Auction proceedings will end before 9:30 p.m.

Auction items this year are incredibly desirable. Including bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery, trips to Mexico, Portugal, Montana and Damascus, local offerings from local businesses, and many more items.

“We are so excited to host our 12th annual auction to benefit the mission of Watauga Habitat for Humanity this year!” said Director of Development, Nathan Godwin. “The auction is more than just a fun gathering of community-oriented folks, it is about providing access to safe and affordable housing in Watauga County, something that is a hot topic right now in the High Country. Hard working people deserve to be able to live in Watauga County, and we are so fortunate to be able to partner with our local community to provide access to affordable housing.”

“It’s one of our primary fundraisers and it brings great awareness,” said Alex Hooker, Executive Director for Watauga Habitat for Humanity. “We’re trying to solve the problem of affordable housing in our community one family at a time,” said Hooker.

In 2012, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity hosted the inaugural Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Gala; a memorable evening supporting Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities and hope. Since then, hundreds of guests have experienced this exciting annual event while sharing the Habitat story and raising awareness of the ever-growing issue of affordable housing in our community. We are looking forward to having our auction for the eleventh year! This night of fun and community is especially important given the spotlight on affordable housing in Watauga County. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is the only nonprofit in our area offering new home construction, and we are proud to have dedicated our 34th home this summer, 2024! We have partnered with dozens of Watauga County businesses to continue the unique items offered at this fundraising event, and we look forward to seeing members of our community in the auction space!

