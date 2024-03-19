Watauga Economic Development Commission to Hold March Meeting on Thursday, March 21 at the Jones House in Downtown Boone

The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 1pm-2:30pm at the Jones House Cultural Center, located at 604 West King Street in Downtown Boone . The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will include a pair of presentations regarding Boone Co-Working and the North Carolina Agricultural Manufacturing & Processing Initiative.

The Watauga EDC will also hear an update on the adoption of resolutions of support by multiple Watauga County partners toward county attainment goals for MyFutureNC, along with potential next steps for the project. MyFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization focused on educational attainment and is the result of cross-sector collaboration between North Carolina leaders in education, business, and government.

We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully. To request an accommodation, please contact Joe Furman by email at joe@boonechamber.com or by phone at 828-264-3082.

