Watauga Economic Development Commission Opens May & June Business Snapshot Surveys

In a continued effort to track real-time conditions for local businesses as recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Helene continue, the Watauga County Economic Development Commission has opened its reporting window for its May and June 2025 Business Snapshot Reports.

Businesses are encouraged to fill out survey data by using the link below. The survey is open from Monday, July 7th at Noon – Tuesday, July 22nd at Noon. Due to the ramp up for summer tourism and holiday schedules, these two reports were combined to allow businesses more time to gather data and submit their data. We will resume a monthly reporting schedule through October 2025.

Watauga EDC May-June 2025 Business Snapshot Survey

These monthly reports and surveys have been helpful data points to share with State and Federal officials on the state of business in Watauga County and Western North Carolina, with a focus on current concerns, performance toward revenue expectations, and ability to meet staffing needs among its core analysis.

“We are eager to see how May and June treated our local businesses,” said Joe Furman, Director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “We know it’s been a busy time for businesses as they balance increased customer activity with the release of local schools and family vacations of their own. We hope giving a little extra time to gather these numbers will help us paint an accurate picture of how our local economy has responded to some of the intentional efforts to drive traffic toward Western North Carolina.”

The Watauga EDC will conduct this study each month through October 2025. Businesses of all types inside the Watauga County limits are encouraged to participate and can have monthly survey links sent to them directly by sending a request to info@boonechamber.com.

Participants remain anonymous during the process and are only asked to identify their industry for data analysis purposes. Watauga EDC and the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce will use this data in their advocacy to policy makers and elected officials in seeking additional support for relief.

For more information on the Watauga Economic Development Commission, please contact Joe Furman at joe@boonechamber.com.