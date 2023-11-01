Watauga County Special Education Parent and Teacher Associates Holds First Meeting

The Watauga County Special Education Parent and Teacher Association (SEPTA) held its first meeting October 2nd at the Blue Ridge Energy Conference Room in Boone, NC. The formation of this organization (that aims to bring together families, educators, support persons, and community members within Watauga County) is an exciting and somewhat groundbreaking endeavor. This initial meeting generated much interest, was well attended, and considered a success by all who participated. In addition to brainstorming needs and setting goals, a dedicated panel of officers were elected and installed.

Leading the charge as President of SEPTA is the passionate and driven Shana Scott. Mrs. Scott brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. Members are confident that, under her leadership, SEPTA will grow to become an effective and valuable addition to the community. Assisting her in their roles as Vice Presidents are James Milner and Shannon Clark, both of whom are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of exceptional children in Watauga County.

Wendy Livingston has been elected as the Secretary, promising that all critical information and communications are organized and easily accessible to members of SEPTA. Newly elected Treasurer, Amanda Cornett, promises to manage the finances, ensuring the wise allocation of all resources in an effort to support the students, parents, teachers, and those interested in the education of this specific population.

While the main focus of this group is the education of exceptional children, it is vital to note that SEPTA is an inclusive organization that welcomes all community members. Members strongly believe that, by coming together, a positive and inclusive educational community can thrive in Watauga County. The importance of collaboration is critical in fostering a sense of unity among all stakeholders, and all members and officers are dedicated to this thought.

SEPTA member and parent, Lora Davis, shares her thoughts on the newly formed group, “Education matters, and we are committed to ensuring that every student has the support and resources they need to thrive.” Davis continues, “By joining SEPTA, you become part of a powerful network that works tirelessly to advocate for the needs of exceptional children and their families. Together, we can make a difference that has a lasting impact.”

The Watauga County Special Education Parent and Teacher Association invites you to join them in their mission to create a brighter future for all students in the county. The next meeting will be held on Monday, November 13th at 5:30 pm at Watauga county Public Library. Membership dues may be paid at that time. For more information, please email wnc.septa@gmail.com.

