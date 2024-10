Watauga County Schools will be closed for students, teachers, and teacher assistants next week, October 7th- October 11th. Another critical factor to consider before reopening schools is the conditions of our roads. We will be working with NC DOT to determine when it is safe to put buses on our roads. Please know that we want to reopen school as soon as we can safely do so.

