Watauga County Schools Names Scott Carter as the 2024-25 Principal of the Year

Dr. Alexander, Principal of the Year Scott Carter and Lauren Carter. Photo provided by Watauga Public Schools

Watauga County Schools is excited to announce Scott Carter as the 2024-25 principal of the year. The announcement was made in a surprise celebration in the gymnasium of Cove Creek School on April 19.

“I’m humbled and very grateful for my principal peers,” said Carter. “To be selected by such an outstanding group of educators and leaders means a lot to me. I feel though, this is more of a recognition of what our staff, students and community are working towards. I am just so thankful for all of them and what they have meant to myself and my family. I will do my very best to represent Cove Creek school and our community in a positive way and to highlight all the fantastic things we are doing together.”

Carter was hired as the principal of Cove Creek School in July 2020.

In preparation for the surprise, an announcement was made around 1 p.m. by Administrative Assistant Brittany Hodges for all students and staff to report to the gym. Once everyone was settled in, Alexander entered the gym and began speaking to students. While speaking to the students, the subject quickly changed to Mr. Carter. She spoke about how much he does for Cove Creek and how much he loves and brags on his students and staff. She ended by letting them know she had something to share with them that would make them very proud of him. After she announced that he was principal of the year, all students and staff erupted into applause and cheers while he made his way to the center of the gym to be presented with a plaque by Assistant Superintendent/Director of Human Resources Dr. Chris Blanton.

Carter also received a special gift from the “Prize Patrol” (Human Resources staff members Christy Parker and Jennifer Hendrix). Carter’s wife Lauren and their daughters were present for the celebration.

“We are very proud of Mr. Carter,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander. “He works hard to ensure that Cove Creek provides a welcoming and supportive environment for staff, students and parents. There are great things happening at Cove Creek and we appreciate Mr. Carter’s leadership.”

Scott and Lauren Carter and their daughters. Photo provided by Watauga Public Schools

