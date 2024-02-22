Two Watauga County School Students Wesley Coatney and Grayson Elliott Named Morehead-Cain Scholarship Recipients

Two high school seniors in the Watauga County school district received notification that they were selected to receive a Morehead-Cain scholarship. Pictured are Wesley Coatney (Left) and Grayson Elliott (Right).

Two Watauga High School seniors recently received notification that they were the recipients of the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship. Wesley Coatney and Grayson Elliott immersed themselves in the rigorous application process and were chosen to receive this merit scholarship.

The Morehead-Cain Scholarship program was the first merit scholarship program established in the United States at the first public university, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Recipients receive a fully-funded,world-class education. In addition to covering all expenses for four years of study at UNC-Chapel Hill, the scholarship also provides fully-funded summer enrichment activities and independent research, internship and international study opportunities.

Between 50 and 75 scholarships are offered each year, leading to approximately 200 Morehead scholars attending the university at one time.

Both Coatney and Elliott have excelled in their K-12 careers and participated in many activities that shaped them into well-rounded, high-achieving individuals.

According to the available records at WHS, there have not been two recipients of a Morehead-Cain scholarship in a school year before.

“The Morehead-Cain is a prestigious and extremely competitive scholarship in our state,” said WCS Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander. “It says a great deal about the quality of Watauga High School that we have two recipients in the same graduating class. I am thankful to the teachers who supported these students throughout their time in Watauga County Schools, and I am so proud of Wesley and Grayson for their dedication and commitment to their education.”

Wesley Coatney

When asked about his initial reaction to receiving the news that he was selected as a Morehead-Cain scholarship recipient, Coatney described it as shock followed by excitement.

When he started the process, he said it felt like a “shot in the dark” and as he made it through the rounds it started to seem more achievable. He opened the letter while sitting in the audience at a choir festival before returning to the stage to perform. His friend was sitting beside him and they both shared a hug and had to conceal some of their excitement.

“It made the trip a little bit better,” Coatney said while reflecting on the experience.

In addition to excelling in academics, Coatney has been an active participant in several clubs, organizations and sports teams during his time as a Pioneer. He has a great passion and love for music and joined the choir at WHS for the first time as a junior.

“Junior year was the first time that I had ever sung in a choir before and it just clicked,” Coatney said. “And I fell in love with it.”

This year he auditioned for the North Carolina Honors Chorus. He learned so much through the experience of watching others perform and speaking with others about techniques. Since this is Mr. Frankie Lancaster’s first year as the WHS Choir Director, Coatney and his classmates joined him in rebuilding the program.

Aside from his involvement with music at WHS, Coatney leads youth groups at his church, Alliance Bible Fellowship, and is a part of the worship team for Sunday morning services. Coatney has always attended this church and shared that it has been a great experience for him.

In addition to his music involvement in school and at church, Coatney is a member of the band “Above Ground”. He has been playing with the band for almost a year and is starting to pick up some solo gigs.

His involvement in high school athletics has included being a member of the Cross Country, Track and Swim teams. Coatney has been a runner all four years of high school and has really enjoyed Cross Country due to the bonding experiences shared by the team.

He initially joined the Cross Country team because his brother also ran for his entire high school career. He shared that he enjoyed watching his brother become stronger as a runner.

As a member of the team himself, Coatney has been particularly fond of the team’s traditions, such as wearing kilts to school before a meet.

He runs distance for the Track team, typically running the mile. He shared that this year he may choose to run the 800-meter instead.

Coatney was also a member of the Swim team for two seasons.

He joined the Watauga Sustainability Club last year and is serving as Vice-President this year. One of his duties as Vice-President has been oversight of the solar panel project.

Last year, solar panels were installed on the concession stand near the track at WHS. These solar panels are being used as an educational resource for high school classes. Coatney takes the lead in ensuring that teachers have access to their resources and can use them as an educational opportunity for students.

The Watauga Sustainability Club is currently working on getting kiosks installed for their solar panels to display the data. This would further allow them to be used as an educational resource.

His involvement in all of these activities has collectively had a tremendous positive impact on Coatney. He plans to continue singing in a university acapella group and working with environmental groups to push green energy in his new community during his post-secondary education.

In addition to his acceptance to UNC-Chapel Hill, Coatney received an acceptance letter from the University of Tennessee- Knoxville. He also applied to Furman University and Duke University. Regardless of what higher learning institution Coatney enrolls in, he plans to go in undecided. However, he believes his major will more than likely be in a STEM field of study.

When asked which activities he feels best prepared him for success in the future, he chose Watauga Sustainability Club and Choir. Learning the process of going through the levels of authority within an organization to get a project completed is something he feels has greatly benefited him.

“Choir has been good for me to learn how to lead while also being a member of the group,” Coatney said.

Some of the most influential people in his life are his parents Carson and Mindy, his Worship Director and mentor Hunter Coultrap and WHS History teacher Jamie Wilson.

He is extremely grateful to his parents, who have provided him with love and care.

“Their actions have always reflected that,” Coatney said. “They want the best for me and do everything they can to help me.”

Coultrap has been influential in guiding Coatney and being someone he can talk to. He also views him as someone who is further along in life’s journey and can provide wisdom.

Wilson was Coatney’s AP United States History teacher who supported him throughout the process of preparing for college. He described her as always being in touch with her students, both current and former students.

“Even though I do not have her for class this year, she will still stop me in the halls all the time and check in and see how things are going with college and scholarships,” Coatney said. “Or she will ask me about my brothers because she taught both of my brothers too.”

Wesley’s parents, Carson and Mindy Coatney, shared the following statement.

“Receiving the Morehead-Cain Scholarship is a huge honor and blessing to Wesley and our family. We know he will represent his Appalachian roots well and thrive at Carolina and beyond. We extend our gratitude to the many folks and educators in this community who have invested in Wesley and helped him become the young man he is today.”

Grayson Elliott

Elliott received the grand news that he was selected as a recipient of a Morehead-Cain scholarship while at a wrestling tournament. He said that although he was anticipating receiving an update regarding the application process, it was a true moment of joy for him. While checking the time on his phone after warming up, he saw the notification for an email bearing the news of a status update.

He went off by himself for a moment, said a quick prayer and opened it before calling his parents to share the happy news.

In addition to being accepted to UNC-Chapel Hill, Elliott also received a letter of acceptance from Harvard University. He also submitted applications for admission to Stanford University, Princeton University and Duke University.

During his time as a WHS Pioneer, Elliott stayed very busy, which he attributes much of his success to. As an athlete, he has served as Captain of the Varsity Football team, Varsity Wrestling team and Track and Field team. He has been a member of these three sports teams all four years. Other clubs and organizations Elliott has been heavily involved with are Athletes for Good, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and HOSA. He is the President of HOSA and placed First in the state at last year’s competition.

Outside of school, Elliott completes a great deal of research in the field of Neuroscience. This research is primarily about brain injuries resulting from high school football and intimate partner violence. Elliott said this research he has completed so far has prepared him for the research he will complete in college. It has also helped him become an advocate for public health. His plans are to major in Neuroscience and attend medical school.

“My Neuroscience research has allowed me to build strong connections with people who are already established in the field,” Elliott said.

“I definitely spend a lot of time playing football and that has led to my research,” he added. “My research has probably been the most impactful aspect of my extracurricular activities.”

Wherever Elliott is at any given time is his priority.

“I am definitely a ‘where my feet are at’ kind of person,” Elliott said.

Elliott spoke about some of the most influential people in his life and their impact. His grandmother has been very instrumental in both his faith and the values he seeks to embrace, such as work ethic and compassion for others.

He described his father as his most visible role model because he looks up to him for his leadership qualities and his pursuit of higher education.

“He has definitely shown me that I am capable of accomplishing anything that I am willing to dedicate myself to and work hard at,” Elliott said.

He extended his gratitude to all the teachers, coaches, friends and peers who pushed him every day and always encouraged him.

“There were times when I struggled with high school and all of those people were there to pick me up and encourage me,” Elliott said. ‘I’m so grateful for that.”

He described being selected as a Morehead-Cain recipient as being a true product of his hard work and dedication. He wants to remind others who aspire to be awarded a high-level scholarship or attend a prestigious university that it is possible to accomplish these goals with a strong work ethic, dedication and the belief in one’s own abilities.

‘There is always the opportunity to become the best version of yourself,’ Elliott said.

He shared that he gave up trying to be better than other people a long time ago and placed all of his focus on becoming the best version of himself. Once he started doing that, success and opportunities came to him.

“I always just try to become 2 percent better every day,” Elliott said. “That has been a motto of mine.”

He is proud of Coatney and described him as a “phenomenal individual”. The two young men have encouraged and supported each other throughout the college application process.

His parents, Scott and Laura Elliott, shared the following statement.

“Our family is grateful for the nurturing and support our school system, teachers, and community have given to Grayson. We are proud of Grayson, Wes, and all the many students from Watauga who are headed into the next chapter of their lives determined to serve others and make the world a better place.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

