Watauga County Republican Women’s Club Next Monthly Meeting in on September 25



The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday September 25th at The Dan’l Boone Inn, 130 Hardin Street, Boone, NC. Lunch at 11:30 AM for $14, with meeting to follow at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828/832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC usually meets the last Wednesday of the month. See us on Facebook and learn more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

