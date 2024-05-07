The Watauga County Public Library will host free Sensory-Friendly Movie Events this summer! What makes these movie events sensory-friendly? We will show these movies in an environment designed to make the experience more enjoyable for individuals with special needs and their families. The movies will be shown in a relaxed setting with the lights dimmed but still on, lower sound, and the freedom for participants to move around and to sit or stand where they are most comfortable. We will have complementary popcorn, unsweetened juice, and water, and families are welcome to bring their own snacks; we just ask that they be nut free.

Our show dates are May 11, June 22, July 20, and August 10.All movies are rated PG and begin at 2:00 pm. Because our film license does not allow us to publish movie titles, please call us to find out what films we will be showing, or with any other questions: Watauga County Public Library, Adult Services at 828-264-8784.

