All Watauga County Public Libraries will open at 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 19 to allow for morning staff training.

All Watauga County Public Libraries will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, and Thursday, December 26. We will close at 5 pm on Monday, December 31. We’ll close on Tuesday, January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

Both libraries will reopen on Wednesday, January 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket