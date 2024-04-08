Watauga County Public Library Presents: What’s In a Name? Park Ranger Olivia Burke on the Creation of the Blue Ridge Parkway on April 11

Olivia Burke, Lead Park Ranger for the Highlands District of the Blue Ridge Parkway, returns to the Watauga County Public Library on Thursday, April 11 at 5:30 PM to discuss the history of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the context of the larger history of the National Park Service. Come on over to the library to learn about how National Parks came to be, how they’re managed, and where the Blue Ridge Parkway fits into the mix. Ranger Olivia will also dive into how the Parkway was planned and constructed. Light refreshments will be served, but if you can’t make it out to the library, the program will be livestreamed on Zoom at: https://tinyurl.com/24jwtc54. Please contact the Library Adult Services Desk at 828 264 8784 ext.2 with any questions you may have.

