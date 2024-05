The Watauga County Public Library and the Western Watauga Branch will close for the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 27th. We will close on Saturday, June 15 for the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival although bathrooms and our meeting room will be open. The Kids Zone will be on the Library Lawn.

Both libraries will be closed on Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day,

