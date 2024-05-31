Watauga County Man Collects $120,000 Jackpot Prize Playing a $1 Cash 5 NC Lottery Ticket

Peter Knebel of Blowing Rock took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket Tuesday night and won a $120,000 jackpot.

Knebel bought his lucky ticket from the Publix on Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $85,805.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Thursday’s jackpot is $100,000.

For details on how $2.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference for education programs in Watauga County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

