Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Announces Their 34th Home Dedication

The Watauga Habitat Supporters and Gay family outside of the Gay family’s new home.

Watauga Habitat is thrilled to announce the dedication of their 34th home, which occurred on July 20, 2024. The Gay family of four invited Habitat supporters, their church community from the Harvest House, and their friends and family into their home for an official Home Dedication. The Home Dedication is a ceremony that functions as the symbolic passing of the keys from Watauga Habitat for Humanity to the homeowner, signifying the transfer of ownership.

Nathan Godwin, Director of Development, said “The Gay family have been superb through every step of their home construction. Their children are fun, polite, full of creativity, and they even got to pick the color of the walls in their bedrooms. The parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gay are incredibly kind and are the perfect partner family for our home building projects. We’re thrilled to have them as our newest Watauga Habitat homeowners.”

Executive Director Alex Hooker and Construction Manager Sarah Grady with the Gay family at their home dedication.

Sarah Grady, Watauga Habitat’s Contruction Manager, said “Working with the the Gays has been a delight. They are a hard-working family and completely understand and are dedicated to the Habitat mission. Thanks to their hard work, their home is above code standard and has met the rigorous requirements of System Vision, which is an energy efficiency program managed by Advanced Energy.”

Because the Gay family home has met the requirements of System Vision, the Gay family will be able to enjoy lower bills for things like energy and water usage in the home, allowing for them to save money for food, unexpected expenses, transportation, education for their children, and the like.

Watauga Habitat will continue to build for those in the high country, and has recently broken ground on and began work on their 35th home in the county. All Watauga Habitat for Humanity homeowners pay an affordable, interest-free mortgage and contribute 250 sweat equity hours to the organization, which is essential to partnering with the nonprofit.

The next Watauga Habitat Homeowner Application Window begins August 1, 2024. Jennifer Ramey, Family Services Coordinator, said “Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will be opening a second application season on August 1st. If you have already applied earlier this year, please contact our office at either 828-268-9545, extension 102, or email jennifer@wataugahabitat.org to see if you may need to submit updated information. The last day to apply will be September 15th, 2024. If you know someone who may benefit from a Habitat home in Watauga County, please have them reach out to us!”

If you are interested in supporting the mission of Watauga Habitat for Humanity, you may do so by going to wataugahabitat.org to learn more, following them on Facebook or Instagram, or by calling 828-268-9545. Watauga Habitat is in need of volunteers and financial assistance for construction, and gently used furniture donations for their Habitat ReStore located on old 421 in Deep Gap, NC.

Mr. and Mrs. Gay receiving their home keys from Construction Manager, Sarah Grady

