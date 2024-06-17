1000 x 90

Watauga County GOP Women’s Club Next Monthly Meeting is Wednesday June 26

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on 

Wednesday June 26th at The Dan’l Boone Inn, 130 Hardin Street, Boone, NC. Lunch at 11:30 AM for

$14.00, with meeting to follow. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC usually meets the last Wednesday of each month. See us on Facebook and learn more.