Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Host 3rd Annual Pollination Celebration on June 1st

The third annual Pollination Celebration will be held at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 1. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with over 60 local vendors runs from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturdays.



The Pollination Celebration is a celebration of all things flowers and honey and an ode to the pollinators that work behind the scenes to keep us fed and our ecosystems thriving. Community members are invited to enjoy late spring abundance from our local farmers, pick up plants to create your own backyard pollinator paradise, and learn more about beekeeping and the important role that pollinators play in our ecosystems.

Paula from Bee Hero demonstrates how to make your own seed bomb to feed the bees.



Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, birds, and bats, play a crucial role in the production of fruits, vegetables, and nuts. They are responsible for pollinating over 75% of the world’s flowering plants and nearly 75% of our crops. This celebration aims to raise awareness about the importance of these incredible creatures and the need to protect their habitats.



“Pollinators are the unsung heroes of our ecosystem, essential for the growth of countless crops we enjoy every day. Our Pollination Celebration is a tribute to their invaluable role in sustaining both agriculture and biodiversity.” said Market Director Michelle Dineen “Plus, it is such a fun way to highlight the many exciting plant, flower and honey-related products available locally from our market vendors that are soon coming into peak production!”

Margie Mansure offers samples at the Cooking Demo Station.



Peonies, Snapdragons, Ranunculus, and the first Zinnias and Sunflowers of the season are in bloom now, and early season honey harvests are coming in strong! Choose from a wide selection of garden starts, perennials, native plants, ornamentals, trees and shrubs, build your own vibrant bouquet, find locally produced honey distinct to our unique region, and visit the observation hive at the Blue Ridge Apiaries booth to see honey bees at work.



There will be honey and mead tastings, honey-infused beer samples from Booneshine Brewing Co., bee and flower themed crafts and activities hosted by The Children’s Playhouse, live music by The Loose Roosters, a cooking demonstration featuring market-sourced ingredients, popular food trucks, and more!



Area organizations that support beekeepers and work with pollinator habitats, including HiveTracks and Bee Hero, will be on-site sharing resources and information about the impactful work they do in our community.



The Pollination Celebration will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including:

about the different types of pollinators and how we can support their habitats. Beekeeping Demonstrations: Check-out the observation hive at the Blue Ridge

Apiaries booth to see honey bees in action and discuss new innovations in bee-keeping technology with special guest HiveTracks. Pollinator-Friendly Plant Sale: Purchase plants that attract and support

pollinators to create your own backyard pollinator garden. Build Your Own Bouquet: Connect with our outstanding cut-flower farmers and

create a bouquet of your own using the many vibrant blooms in-season now. Honey, Mead & Honey-infused Beer Tastings: Taste different varieties of local

honey and enjoy samples of Booneshine Brewing Co.’s honey-infused beer with Max from HiveTracks. Plus, discover Stardust Cellars’ own honey-wine and honey soda with a variety of mead flavors to try at the booth. Children’s Activities: Visit the Kid’s Corner to participate in bee and flower-themed

crafts and kid’s activities hosted by The Children’s Playhouse. Live Music: Enjoy live music by The Loose Roosters, a Market favorite!

market-sourced ingredients. Stop by for a sample and a recipe card. Food Trucks: Popular food trucks, Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits and Hen House

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local farmers, beekeepers, and environmental organizations, and learn how they can contribute to pollinator conservation efforts.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local farmers, beekeepers, and environmental organizations, and learn how they can contribute to pollinator conservation efforts. Join us at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market for a day of celebration, education, and community spirit as we honor the hardworking pollinators that keep our ecosystems thriving.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square ” since 1974 and is

open every Saturday morning May through November. For more information and to

learn more about participating vendors and upcoming events, please visit

wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter which

highlights what’s in season and other Market news.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market offers the Double Up Food Bucks program which

allows individuals and families to redeem SNAP and WIC/Senior Farmers’ Market

Nutrition Program benefits at the Market Info Booth. Participants will receive tokens in

double the amount redeemed to be spent at vendor booths on local food.

Launi at Blue Ridge Apiaries invites market-goers to witness honey bees in action in the observation hive.

Shopping for pollinator-friendly plants.

