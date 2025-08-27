Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day with Q’Pasa Appalachia

Live Music, Dance, Traditional Foods, and Fundraiser for Immigrant Justice Coalition

Boone, NC – The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is proud to announce a special celebration of Hispanic Heritage Day on Saturday, August 30, 2025, presented in collaboration with Q’Pasa Appalachia. This vibrant event will feature live music, dance, and cultural performance, alongside a delicious fundraiser to benefit the Immigrant Justice Coalition.

Market-goers will enjoy a lively morning of cultural expression and community connection, including:

Live Music all morning with Ana Oliveira & Patty Kenoly



Chester Baptist Latin Dance – Dance performance at 10:00 a.m.



Las Rosas y El Clavel – Dance performance at 10:45 a.m.



Anny Castro – Living Statue (interactive art)



Visitors can also take part in a special tamale and snack fundraiser, prepared with traditional Latin American ingredients provided by The Happy Persimmon. Proceeds will support the work of the Immigrant Justice Coalition, which provides advocacy and resources for immigrant communities in the High Country.

“At Q’Pasa Appalachia, we believe in the power of community and celebration,” said Yolanda Adams of Q’Pasa Appalachia. “Hispanic Heritage Day at the Farmers’ Market is a chance for all of us to come together to honor culture, music, dance, and the stories that connect us. We invite you and your family to join us on August 30th to celebrate, uplift, and build bridges across our community.”

“Our market is built on diversity, resilience, and the belief that food and culture bring people together,” added Michelle Dineen, Director of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. “We are thrilled to celebrate Hispanic Heritage with our friends at Q’Pasa Appalachia and invite the community to join us in supporting immigrant justice.”

The celebration will take place during regular market hours, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Horn in the West parking lot in Boone. Admission is free and open to all.

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market

Founded in 1974, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market is the High Country’s oldest and largest producer-only farmers’ market, featuring locally grown food, handmade goods, live music, and community events.

About Q’Pasa Appalachia

Q’Pasa Appalachia uplifts Latin American culture and community in the Appalachian region through art, music, food, and celebration.

About Immigrant Justice Coalition

The Immigrant Justice Coalition is a local nonprofit organization committed to advancing justice, equity, and dignity for immigrant and refugee communities in Western North Carolina. Through advocacy, education, and direct support, the coalition works to ensure that immigrants have access to resources, legal protections, and opportunities to thrive.

For more information, sign-up for the weekly e-newsletter, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org or follow the market on social media at @wataugacountyfarmersmarket.