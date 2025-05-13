Watauga County Farmers’ Market Temporarily Relocating to ASU’s State Farm Lot During Repaving Project

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is temporarily moving from its longtime home at Daniel Boone Park to Appalachian State University’s State Farm parking lot (197 Dale St., Boone) due to a repaving project at the Horn in the West parking area. The relocation will begin on Saturday, May 17, and continue through at least Saturday, May 24. The market may remain at the temporary site for additional Saturdays if there are construction delays.

The repaving project, managed by the Town of Boone, is expected to significantly improve the safety and accessibility of the parking area that serves the market and other local events. While this project is a welcome improvement, it requires the market to vacate the space temporarily.

“We’re thrilled that the Town of Boone is making these much-needed upgrades to the Daniel Boone Park parking lot, and we are incredibly grateful to Appalachian State University for stepping in as a community partner to help ensure the market continues without interruption,” said Michelle Dineen, Director of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. “Our vendors and customers rely on the consistency of the market season, and this relocation ensures our farmers, artisans, and producers can keep doing what they do best – bringing fresh, local food and goods to our community.”

The State Farm location, just a short drive from the market’s usual site, offers ample parking and easy access for customers. The layout will be slightly different, but the market’s full slate of vendors, musicians, and community programming will continue as usual.

Details for Market Visitors:

● Dates at Temporary Location: Saturdays, May 17 and 24 (and possibly beyond depending on construction progress).

Temporary Address: Appalachian State University's State Farm parking lot, 197 Dale Street, Boone, NC.

Market Hours: 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Parking: Free and plentiful at the temporary site.

Accessibility: ADA-compliant parking and market setup. Shoppers can continue to enjoy everything they love about the Watauga County Farmers' Market, including farm-fresh produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, handmade crafts, live music,

and more. Information booths and signage will be on-site to guide visitors through the new layout and help answer questions.

The market expects to return to its home at Horn in the West as soon as the paving work is complete and conditions are safe for both vendors and shoppers.

“We appreciate our customers’ flexibility and support during this temporary move, and we can’t wait to return to a smoother, safer, and more accessible space in the coming weeks,” said Dineen.

For the latest updates on the relocation, including future dates and directions, please visit our website at wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org and follow us on social media @wataugacountyfarmersmarket.