Watauga County Farmers’ Market Returns to Daniel Boone Park on Saturday, May 31

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is pleased to announce its return to Daniel Boone Park, located at 591 Horn in the West Drive, beginning Saturday, May 31. After a temporary relocation to Appalachian State University’s State Farm lot during a repaving project, the Market is excited to welcome customers back to its longtime home — now with a smoother, safer, and more navigable parking lot and market space.

“We are thrilled to return to Daniel Boone Park,” said Michelle Dineen, Market Director. “This is the heart of our Market community, and it’s home for the past 50 years! We’re grateful for the improvements that will make it even more welcoming and accessible for everyone.”

The Market extends heartfelt thanks to the Town of Boone and the Southern Appalachian Historical Association for making the parking lot upgrades possible. Special appreciation also goes to Appalachian State University for generously providing an alternative location during construction.

“These kinds of partnerships are what make our community strong,” Dineen added. “We’re incredibly fortunate to have local institutions that step up in support of local agriculture and small businesses.”

While the parking lot enhancements are complete, construction will continue near the amphitheater as new public restrooms are being built. Market-goers are encouraged to stay tuned to the Market’s social media channels and newsletter for updates about site access and ongoing improvements.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market will continue to offer its signature mix of fresh, locally grown produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, handmade crafts, live music, and more — all in the vibrant, tree-lined setting of Daniel Boone Park.

Market Details:

Saturdays, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Parking: Repaved and improved for easier access

The Market invites everyone to celebrate the return to its improved home and enjoy the abundance of the High Country’s growing season.

For weekly updates, vendor features, and special event information, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org to sign up for the e-newsletter or follow the Market on social media at @wataugacountyfarmersmarket.

