Watauga County Farmers’ Market Opens for the 2025 Season on Saturday, April 5

Spring is in the air, and with it comes the much-anticipated opening of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the market will return to its beloved home at Daniel Boone Park (591 Horn in the West Drive) to kick off its 52nd season of fresh, local goods and community connection. The market will be open Saturdays from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM through November.
After operating at a temporary location for the last two months of the 2024 season, the market is excited to return to its usual spot at Daniel Boone Park. Some community members may still be unaware of the move, and organizers want to emphasize that the market is back at its long-standing home. This return marks a significant moment for both vendors and customers who cherish this tradition.
Many vendors were unable to finish the 2024 season due to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. However, all the farms and small businesses that were most severely affected have been working hard to rebuild, are in recovery, and plan to rejoin the market this season. Their resilience and dedication reflect the strength of the local community.
While not all vendors will be present until the main season begins in May, up to 85% of the market’s vendors will participate throughout April. Visitors can expect an incredible selection of locally grown produce, farm-fresh meats, eggs, honeys, and cheeses, artisanal baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, plants, ferments, specialty beverages, a wide variety of handcrafted items, food trucks, and much more. As a 100% producer-only market, everything for sale is grown or made by your neighbors, ensuring that all purchases directly support local farms and small businesses, keeping your dollars circulating within our community.
“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the market this season,” said Michelle Dineen, Market Director. “There’s nothing quite like that first market morning of the season after a long winter – running into friends, experiencing all the colors and flavors of springtime, and reconnecting with the people who grow and create these amazing goods. After the challenges of last year, it’s especially meaningful to see our community and vendors bouncing back stronger than ever.”
This year’s market will feature an amazing lineup of vendors offering the best locally-produced products our region has to offer- plus five exciting new vendors offering specialty coffees, artisan breads, fresh and filled pastas, Venezuelan delicacies, and fresh fruits! The full 2025 vendor list is as follows:
Against the Grain
Bald Guy Brew Coffee Roasting Co. Between the Trees Bread
Black Birch Her-pothecary Blue Goat Dairy
Blue Ridge Apiaries
Blue Ridge Valley Farm Boone Barndog
Boone Fungi
Booze & Bouquets
*NEW: Carly’s Coffeehouse Creeksong Farm
D. A. Tallarico Healing Art
*NEW: Deal Orchards
Denny’s Nursery
E & E Organics
Elijah Holman
Faith Mountain Farm
Fermenti
Fiddler Forge
Fishels Organics
Flowers, Bricks, and Wreaths Garden Girl NC
*NEW: Golden Crust & Cookie Co. Happy Hens LLC
Heather’s Bizarre
Heritage Homestead
High Country Clay
High Country Fungi
Hillbilly Joe’s Crafty Stuff InkandPaint Creations LLC
Jess Dixon Designs
Laureland Greenhouse/Noggin Knits Layers of Love
Lemon Lips Lemonade
Lively Up Farm
Moretz Mountain Orchard
Mountain Country Creations Mountain Flowers Hemp
Mountain Memories Farm
Mountain Roots Farm
Mountain Works Farm Mountainwise Farm
*NEW: Mystic Pasta
Owens Farms
Poncho Y Jefe
Rachael Salmon Photography
Randy Outz Orchids
Resupply Boone
Simple Wtr
Smells Like Books Springhouse Farm Stardust Cellars Sunnyside Pasta Co. Sunshine Cove Farm
The Hive Bakery
The Jasper Lotus Tumbling Shoals
*NEW: Valencia Flavors Wishful Thinking Studios
Since 1974, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been a cornerstone of the community, earning its place as ‘Boone’s Town Square.’ This beloved tradition brings together farmers, artisans, and the community every Saturday morning from April through November. Opening day offers the perfect chance to reconnect with familiar faces, discover new local treasures, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Boone’s premier farmers’ market.
For more information, sign-up for the weekly e-newsletter, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org or follow the market on social media at @wataugacountyfarmersmarket.
