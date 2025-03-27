Watauga County Farmers’ Market Opens for the 2025 Season on Saturday, April 5

Spring is in the air, and with it comes the much-anticipated opening of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market. On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the market will return to its beloved home at Daniel Boone Park (591 Horn in the West Drive) to kick off its 52nd season of fresh, local goods and community connection. The market will be open Saturdays from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM through November.

After operating at a temporary location for the last two months of the 2024 season, the market is excited to return to its usual spot at Daniel Boone Park. Some community members may still be unaware of the move, and organizers want to emphasize that the market is back at its long-standing home. This return marks a significant moment for both vendors and customers who cherish this tradition.

Many vendors were unable to finish the 2024 season due to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. However, all the farms and small businesses that were most severely affected have been working hard to rebuild, are in recovery, and plan to rejoin the market this season. Their resilience and dedication reflect the strength of the local community.

While not all vendors will be present until the main season begins in May, up to 85% of the market’s vendors will participate throughout April. Visitors can expect an incredible selection of locally grown produce, farm-fresh meats, eggs, honeys, and cheeses, artisanal baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, plants, ferments, specialty beverages, a wide variety of handcrafted items, food trucks, and much more. As a 100% producer-only market, everything for sale is grown or made by your neighbors, ensuring that all purchases directly support local farms and small businesses, keeping your dollars circulating within our community.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the market this season,” said Michelle Dineen, Market Director. “There’s nothing quite like that first market morning of the season after a long winter – running into friends, experiencing all the colors and flavors of springtime, and reconnecting with the people who grow and create these amazing goods. After the challenges of last year, it’s especially meaningful to see our community and vendors bouncing back stronger than ever.”

This year’s market will feature an amazing lineup of vendors offering the best locally-produced products our region has to offer- plus five exciting new vendors offering specialty coffees, artisan breads, fresh and filled pastas, Venezuelan delicacies, and fresh fruits! The full 2025 vendor list is as follows:

Against the Grain

Bald Guy Brew Coffee Roasting Co. Between the Trees Bread

Black Birch Her-pothecary Blue Goat Dairy

Blue Ridge Apiaries

Blue Ridge Valley Farm Boone Barndog

Boone Fungi

Booze & Bouquets

*NEW: Carly’s Coffeehouse Creeksong Farm

D. A. Tallarico Healing Art

*NEW: Deal Orchards

Denny’s Nursery

E & E Organics

Elijah Holman

Faith Mountain Farm

Fermenti

Fiddler Forge

Fishels Organics

Flowers, Bricks, and Wreaths Garden Girl NC

*NEW: Golden Crust & Cookie Co. Happy Hens LLC

Heather’s Bizarre

Heritage Homestead

High Country Clay

High Country Fungi

Hillbilly Joe’s Crafty Stuff InkandPaint Creations LLC

Jess Dixon Designs

Laureland Greenhouse/Noggin Knits Layers of Love

Lemon Lips Lemonade

Lively Up Farm

Moretz Mountain Orchard

Mountain Country Creations Mountain Flowers Hemp

Mountain Memories Farm

Mountain Roots Farm

Mountain Works Farm Mountainwise Farm

*NEW: Mystic Pasta

Owens Farms

Poncho Y Jefe

Rachael Salmon Photography

Randy Outz Orchids

Resupply Boone

Simple Wtr

Smells Like Books Springhouse Farm Stardust Cellars Sunnyside Pasta Co. Sunshine Cove Farm

The Hive Bakery

The Jasper Lotus Tumbling Shoals

*NEW: Valencia Flavors Wishful Thinking Studios

Since 1974, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been a cornerstone of the community, earning its place as ‘Boone’s Town Square.’ This beloved tradition brings together farmers, artisans, and the community every Saturday morning from April through November. Opening day offers the perfect chance to reconnect with familiar faces, discover new local treasures, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Boone’s premier farmers’ market.

For more information, sign-up for the weekly e-newsletter, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org or follow the market on social media at @wataugacountyfarmersmarket.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

