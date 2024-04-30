Watauga County Farmers’ Market Main Season Grand Opening Set for May 4, 8 am – 12 pm

Community members explore the many local offerings.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Main Season on Saturday, May 4, from 8 am to 12 pm. This highly anticipated event promises an array of delights for all attendees, showcasing the vibrant spirit and rich diversity of local food and crafts.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market, located 591 Horn in the West Dr in Boone, has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974 and celebrates 50 years of providing our community with the unique opportunity to source local foods and artisan goods directly from the growers and makers who produce them.

With the full lineup of over 60 esteemed vendors participating, including a host of exciting new faces debuting their unique products, the market is set to be a hub of activity and discovery. From farm-fresh produce to artisanal crafts, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Adding to the festive atmosphere will be live music courtesy of the talented Burnett Sisters Band, providing the perfect soundtrack to a morning of exploration and community engagement. Families with children are especially encouraged to attend, as The Children’s Playhouse will be hosting Kid’s Corner programming, ensuring a day of fun and learning for the youngest visitors.

Fresh flowers for sale at the Blue Ridge Valley Farm booth.

Culinary enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on a special cooking demonstration led by the renowned Margie Mansure, featuring seasonal ingredients sourced directly from the market. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample delicious creations and gain inspiration for their own culinary adventures.

Michelle Dineen, Market Director, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “The Main Season Opening Day is always a highlight of our year. It’s a time for our community to come together, support local producers, and celebrate the incredible bounty of our region.”

As part of the celebration of the market’s 50th anniversary, attendees are invited to stop by the Market Info Booth to participate in a special Main Season Grand Opening raffle, with exciting prizes up for grabs. Additionally, there will be fun giveaways throughout the event, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

Two food trucks will be on-site and many vendors offer ready-to-eat goodies allowing patrons to enjoy a hot breakfast or pastry and a cup of coffee while they shop. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by all food vendors and can be doubled at the Market Info Booth to provide more buying power for food-insecure families.

Jeff at High Country Clay serves up hot boiled peanuts.

You will find the area’s finest selection of quality produce from local growers, as well as seasonal fresh fruits and berries, local jams, ferments, and honey. You can also find fresh baked breads and sweets from our country kitchens, farm-fresh eggs, locally raised meats, fresh herbs, microgreens, mushrooms, fresh-cut and dried flowers, wreaths and arrangements. Farm based crafts including wool, woodcarvings, birdhouses, jewelry, pottery, metalwork and handcrafted garden decor as well as original paintings and fine art photography are offered by skilled local crafters and artists. There is always a large selection of plants, including garden starts, annuals, perennials and shrubs. Look for new and unique items every week and experience the vibrant, inspiring community environment that only a farmers’ market can provide.

For more information, visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org or follow the Market on social media @WataugaCountyFarmersMarket. Be sure to sign up for the weekly e-newsletter to stay informed about upcoming events and special offers.

The Burnett Sisters perform in the Market Tent.

The Children’s Playhouse offers bubble activities in the Kid’s Corner.

Margie Mansure whips up a seasonal dish to share with Market Patrons.

