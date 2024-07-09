Watauga County Farmers’ Market Celebrates 50th Anniversary Throughout July

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is excited to announce a month-long celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, culminating in a grand anniversary party on Saturday, July 27th. The festivities began this past Saturday, July 6th, commemorating the day North Carolina Governor James E. Holshouser attended the formal dedication of the market in 1974.

Throughout July, the market invites the community to immerse themselves in its rich history with the Market Memory Installation. This special exhibit encourages customers to contribute cherished photos, news clippings, and favorite memories, creating a tapestry of shared experiences and community spirit.

In addition to the Market Memory Installation, the anniversary celebrations will include:

● Vendor Tenure Recognition : Every booth will feature a medallion highlighting the year the vendor joined the market in celebration of all the years they’ve each been a member. This special recognition welcomes the newest vendors and honors vendors who have been part of the market community for decades, with some vendors proudly serving since the market’s inception.

: Every booth will feature a medallion highlighting the year the vendor joined the market in celebration of all the years they’ve each been a member. This special recognition welcomes the newest vendors and honors vendors who have been part of the market community for decades, with some vendors proudly serving since the market’s inception. ● Cooking Demonstrations : Learn to prepare delicious recipes using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced directly from vendor tables. Join us on July 13th with Margie Mansure and on July 20th with Chef Robert Back. Free samples will be available!

: Learn to prepare delicious recipes using fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced directly from vendor tables. Join us on July 13th with Margie Mansure and on July 20th with Chef Robert Back. Free samples will be available! ● Live Music : Enjoy performances that add to the festive atmosphere and celebrate the vibrant culture of our community. July 13th features the magnetic Swing Guitars, on July 20th, enjoy music by violinist Faith Church, and on July 27th, be serenaded by family band Roscoe Rose.

: Enjoy performances that add to the festive atmosphere and celebrate the vibrant culture of our community. July 13th features the magnetic Swing Guitars, on July 20th, enjoy music by violinist Faith Church, and on July 27th, be serenaded by family band Roscoe Rose. ● Free Raffle and Giveaways: Enter for a chance to win amazing prizes and enjoy various giveaways as a token of our appreciation for your support. The celebrations will culminate on Saturday, July 27th, with a special anniversary party featuring treats and surprises you won’t want to miss. To add to the excitement, 50 golden eggs containing prizes will be hidden among the products at vendor booths. Additionally, free sweets will be given out to celebrate this exciting milestone. “We are thrilled to celebrate five decades of community, amazing handmade and homegrown goods, and local love,” said Market Director Michelle Dineen. “We invite

everyone to join us throughout the month of July as we honor our history, celebrate our present, and look forward to many more years of serving our wonderful community.”

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been a cornerstone of the Boone community since its founding in 1974, providing a space for local farmers, artisans, and producers to share their goods and foster a sense of community. This 50th-anniversary celebration is a testament to the market’s enduring legacy and the strong support of its patrons.

For more information about the anniversary events and how to participate, please visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org or contact Michelle Dineen at wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Creeksong Farm has been a member of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market since 1979!

July abundance at Watauga County Farmers Market

50 years in vendor products

Market Memories Installation

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is a vibrant community market located in Boone, NC, offering a wide array of fresh produce, local goods, and handcrafted items. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr., the Market is open on Saturdays from 8:00am until noon, April through November. Since 1974, the market has been dedicated to supporting local farmers and artisans, promoting sustainable practices, and fostering a sense of community.

