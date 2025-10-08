Watauga County Farmers’ Market Announces Winners of the 2025 ApplePie Contest

Boone, NC – October 6, 2025 — The Watauga County Farmers’ Market celebrated the flavors

of fall during its annual AppleFEST this past Saturday, highlighted by the ever-popular Apple Pie

Contest. Market visitors gathered around the judging table to admire a lineup of beautiful,

creative pies and to cheer on local bakers who captured the spirit of the season in every slice.

This year’s panel of judges brought a wealth of culinary expertise: Chef Robert Back of the

Caldwell Culinary Institute, Dawn Sullivan, author of Dawn’s Early Light and longtime food

industry veteran, and Alex DelTurco, owner and baker at Layers of Love, one of the Market’s

own vendors known for gourmet cakes, pastries, and specialty desserts.

Pies were judged on appearance, creativity, and flavor, with special awards and overall rankings

recognizing exceptional entries.

2025 Apple Pie Contest Results:

● Prettiest Pie: Bryan Otte

● Most Creative Pie: Larson Smith

● Best Flavor: Kiera Wolfe

● Honorable Mention: Nora Yocum

● 2nd Place: Brandon Thomas

● 1st Place: Kiera Wolfe

“The Apple Pie Contest is one of the Market’s sweetest traditions,” said Michelle Dineen, Market

Director. “It’s a celebration of local talent, creativity, and of course, the incredible apples grown

right here in the High Country.”



The Apple Pie Contest took place during AppleFEST, which also featured live apple pressing

demonstrations, cider samples, and cider apples from Moretz Mountain Orchard and Deal

Orchards. The event drew hundreds of visitors who came to taste, shop, and celebrate the

harvest season.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market extends its gratitude to the judges, bakers, and

community members who made this year’s AppleFEST a success. The Market continues each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. through the end of November at Horn in the West in

Boone, offering fresh local food, handmade goods, and the best of the High Country’s fall

bounty.

Contact: Michelle Dineen, Market Director

Watauga County Farmers’ Market

(443) 878-8871, wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com