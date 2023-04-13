BOONE, NC – The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 11am-3:00pm at the American Legion Hall, located at 333 Wallingford Rd in Blowing Rock, NC. The meeting is open to the public.

This stands as the third meeting for the newly appointed Watauga EDC, and the first designed as a longer work session to help the group continue to talk about current strategies and future opportunities.

This meeting agenda will include a facilitated discussion set to focus on status of Watauga County’s current economic development priorities. The group will then have time for deeper discussion about emerging trends and priorities to consider for the balance of the next year. The group will continue discussions on future meeting locations for the remainder of 2023.

For additional information, please contact Joe Furman by email at [email protected] or by phone at 828- 264-3082.

