Watauga County Economic Development Commission Opens February 2025 Business Snapshot Report

In a continued effort to track real-time conditions for local businesses as recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Helene continue, the Watauga County Economic Development Commission has opened its reporting window for its February 2025 Business Snapshot Report.

Businesses are encouraged to fill out survey data by using the link below. The survey is open from Tuesday, March 4th at 9:00AM – Monday, March 17that 4:30PM.

Watauga EDC February 2025 Business Snapshot Survey

This month’s survey also contains a short segment related to the recent Presidents holiday weekend sales and customer activity.

In addition to the monthly Business Snapshot survey, the Watauga EDC continues to encourage area business to fill out theWNC Helene Impacts Business Response Survey, designed by Riverbird Research to assess storm-related impacts and needs across our region. Businesses of all sizes and industries across WNC are encouraged to take the survey. Input will directly inform relief and recovery efforts at all levels of government. We thank our partners at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce and EDPNC for coordinating this survey.

These monthly reports and surveys have been helpful data points to share with State and Federal officials on the state of business in Watauga County and Western North Carolina, with a focus on current concerns, performance toward revenue expectations, and ability to meet staffing needs among its core analysis.

“With legislators working on storm relief bills at both the State and Federal levels, now is the time where this data can be extremely impactful, as lawmakers and advocates look for numbers to back up the stories they are hearing,” said Joe Furman, Director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We appreciate the dedication of our local business community in taking a few minutes each month to provide these important reports. The month-to-month benchmarking has been helpful for support agencies to identify areas of focus as our recovery continues. There are a number of ways the results of these surveys are important, and hopefully they will help illuminate an efficient and informed path toward our continued recovery.”

The Watauga EDC will conduct this study each month through October 2025. Businesses of all types inside the Watauga County limits are encouraged to participate and can have monthly survey links sent to them directly by sending a request to info@boonechamber.com.

Participants remain anonymous during the process and are only asked to identify their industry for data analysis purposes. Watauga EDC and the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce will use this data in their advocacy to policy makers and elected officials in seeking additional support for relief.

For more information on the Watauga Economic Development Commission, please contact Joe Furman at joe@boonechamber.com.

