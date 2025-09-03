“Watauga County Democratic Party Honors Blue Collar Workers on Labor Day”

On Labor Day the Watauga County Democratic Party held a free community cookout at Junaluska Park in Boone to honor the contributions, achievements, and the lifelong commitment of American workers. Over 120 attended and included families, retirees, students, young and old to celebrate the progress made in workers’ rights throughout history and the ongoing importance of protecting those rights in the face of great challenges.

Party Chairwoman Emily Bish said, “Over many decades, working people have fought for and achieved significant improvements in wages, working hours, health care, social services, public schools, worker safety, and benefits that have made a difference for each and every one of us. We honor them here today and every day.”

Mayor Pro Tem (and current candidate for Mayor of Boone), Dalton George reminded the crowd that blue collar folks don’t talk about how hard they work: “They work incredibly hard and then go home and take care of their own and their neighbors. They help more than just their little circle.”

George recounted how Watauga public work employees stepped up for the community in the aftermath of hurricane Helene, showing how blue-collar labor was key in crisis response and recovery: “They were in the ditches in tee shirts– hardworking people who worked 18—24 hours even when some of their own homes had suffered significant damage.”

George said we should highlight and share the individual stories of labor in America and went on to talk about his own family of hardworking blue-collar workers:

“My grandpa grew up in rural North Carolina. Neither of his parents could read or write or even sign their names. They grew up in a one room house, and my grandpa at 8 or nine years old chopped wood to keep the family warm. He ended up getting a job at Thomasville furniture factory and worked his tail off. And through his hard work and commitment he ended up becoming the assistant plant manager.”

George said that even though his grandfather couldn’t recite an academic discourse on labor or about tariffs or trade policy, he always recognized and rewarded hard work and virtue, and, during the 60’s and 70’s was promoting people of color to supervisory roles, changing and bettering their lives in the process: “He believed it didn’t matter what color they were. He simply believed that hard work and commitment should be rewarded.”

George maintained his grandfather is just one of countless stories that highlights the individual stories of labor in America and that those stories are fundamental to preserving and honoring the struggles and triumphs of working people.

Chairwoman Emily Bish concluded: ‘The Watauga County Democratic Party believes that it is working people, not major corporations, who successfully built and shaped America through their labor from the ground up. Their work and steadfastness throughout history have been the key to achieving the American dream for all Americans.”