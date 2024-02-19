Watauga County Cooperative Extension Report to the People Luncheon on Monday, March 4

Please mark your calendars to join your Watauga County Cooperative Extension staff for lunch on Monday, March 4, from 11:45 to 1pm, for our annual “Report to the People” at the Agricultural Conference Center. We’re looking forward to seeing you and our other community friends, partners, and leaders. We are providing lunch (prepared by our own chef and dietitian, Margie Mansure!), and staff will discuss key programs that we’re working on here in the county. Plus, you’ll get a chance to meet the new additions to the Watauga staff. We have a lot to “report”…but we promise to have you fed, met, and out by 1pm.

