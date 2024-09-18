Watauga County Board of Elections to Conduct Pre-Election Testing of Voting Machines

The Watauga County Board of Elections will be conducting the pre-election testing of all voting machines starting on September 19, 2024. The testing process is open for public observation; due to limited space we ask that you schedule an appointment. Please call the office at ((828)265-8061 to reserve a time to observe the pre-election testing.

County boards of elections are required by state election law to conduct a pre-election test, also known as Logic and Accuracy (L&A), of all voting systems to be used in each election. L&A testing is defined as a collection of pre- election procedures that ensure that the voting equipment and ballots to be used in an upcoming election can properly display the ballot, collect votes, and tabulate results.

The testing process involves a simulated election using pre-marked ballots to be scanned through every tabulator that will be used in the November 5, 2024 General Election. The outcome of the simulated election should result in a pre-determined vote pattern, which indicates the accuracy and readiness of the voting equipment. Only voting equipment that meet the pre-election testing standards will be deployed for use at the polling places.

For more information, please contact the Board of Elections Office at ((828)265-8061

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

