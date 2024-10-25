Watauga County Board of Commissioners candidates in their own words

Prepared by: Sam Garrett

High Country Press sent each Watauga County Board of Commissioners candidate the same series of questions regarding general topics, their perspectives and three focused questions about the library, housing and Watauga County Schools. The following are their responses to the general questions and questions about their perspectives. Next week we will share their answers about the library, housing and Watauga County Schools.

What are your current and past occupations? If retired, which career field(s) did you occupy before retirement?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: I am the owner of Mountaineer Bail Bonds and have worked in this field for 18 years. Prior to that, I graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Academy through Caldwell Community College.

Jon Council: I’m currently a carpenter/framer working in home construction. Prior to that I’ve worked in maintenance and property management, as well as landscaping, brewing, warehouse inventory and shipping, zipline guiding, and numerous jobs in the restaurant industry.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: I retired after a fantastic 42 year career in the fire service, beginning as a volunteer at age 18 with Boone Volunteer Fire Department. This led to a 32 year career as the first Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator for Watauga County, followed by the first Fire Marshal for Boone Fire Department. I have also owned 2 family businesses. I now do construction work as a private contractor.

Charlie Wallin: I am currently the Retail Dining Director at App State where I have been for 26 years. Before that I was a General Manager of the Pizza Huts in town for 7 years. I ran both the restaurant and the delivery.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: I am a retired nurse, who worked as a nurse practitioner for 38 years, in Public Health, private practice and a college health setting.

As a nurse, I worked in coronary critical care, thoracic surgical care and in geriatric administration, before I went to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Where I earned a Masters of Nursing Degree and my nurse practitioner certificate in 1984.

Pre-nursing, I started bagging groceries at the Commissary where my father was stationed. I was 14 years old and bored! While in high school, I worked at Vinson Hall infirmary as a nursing assistant. During this time, I also worked as a JANGO (Junior Army Navy Guild Organization), like a candy striper, at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

Todd Castle: I am a Network Technician in the Infrastructure Group at Appalachian State University, where I’ve been working for 26 years within the Information Technology department. Before joining App State, I spent over a decade with Samaritan’s Purse, specifically in the Medical Relief division of World Medical Mission, as a Biomedical Equipment Technician. My role involved traveling globally to install medical equipment in mission hospitals. These extended trips often kept me away for weeks at a time, and when my wife and I began planning to start a family, I sought a position that would allow me to spend more time at home.

How long have you lived in the High Country? If you are not originally from the area, what brought you here?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: I’ve lived in Watauga County my entire life and have deep roots here.

Jon Council: I’ve lived full-time in the High Country just over eight years, after spending much of my childhood and adolescence visiting my grandfather’s property in Avery County. I decided to move here as a working adult as a result of the years I spent visiting the area with my parents and grandparents. I fell in love with the area as a young man learning about our native plants and ecosystems from my grandfather and decided to move here as soon as I was able.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: I am a native of Watauga County with my family residing here for a known 7 generations.

Charlie Wallin: I have lived here 34 years. I came to Boone to attend App State. My parents were students in the late 60’s and they actually made their first home in Cottrell Apartments that used to stand where the College of Ed is now. My Dad did his student teaching at Beaver Creek in Ashe County. I decided to stay here because it felt like home. I had begun to invest in this community and build relationships. I always said that I wanted to go to a place and know that the opportunities I had were because of my hard work and dedication not because of my last name. I could have stayed in Mars Hill and probably had an easier life, but I don’t know that I would have been happy or feel a sense of accomplishment.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: (This answer covers this question and the next question) My father was a Naval Officer, so I have lived all over the United States. As an electrical engineer, he worked with Admiral Rickover and developed nuclear warheads to place on submarines. He and my mother are both buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Because he chose his home state as Florida, I spent 2 years at the University of Florida, before transferring to the University of Virginia. In 1975, I graduated with Honors, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. After working for three years in Florida, I moved to Huckleberry Knob off Blackberry Road to grow Christmas Trees! When we found out how much work that was and how bad we were at it, I returned to nursing at Watauga Hospital.

I have lived in Watauga County for 46 years. I was married for 35 years. I have two daughters, both born and raised in Watauga County. My oldest daughter is a registered nurse at Watauga Hospital and my other daughter is an angel in heaven. I have a nine year old grandson who attends a Watauga County Public School, like his mother and Aunt.

Todd Castle: I have lived in Watauga County my entire life, with my family’s roots in the area stretching back about five generations.

Please tell us about your family, spouse, kids, grandkids, etc.?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: I’m married to the love of my life Sarah, and have three awesome young kids, who are 10, 7 and 4. My oldest two attend Cove Creek Elementary School, and my youngest is in preschool.

Jon Council: My wife, Peden, is a restaurant manager working for Over Yonder in Valle Crucis. We’ve been married for six years this December. My parents are both state employees and have spent most of their careers in education.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: I have been married to my wife Denise for 41 years. She retired from ASU with 31 years of service. We have two children and three grandsons. Our daughter is in private practice as a mental health therapist, and our son works for the Office of State Fire Marshal as the Western North Carolina fire investigator. The two oldest grandsons attend Hardin Park Elementary School and the youngest is in preschool.

Charlie Wallin: I have been married for almost 20 years to my wife Shelley. We have been together 24 years. We have one incredible daughter Keller who is 16 years old and a student at Watauga High School.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: (see the answer to the above question)

Todd Castle: I have been married to my wife, Anissa, for 31 years. Like me, Anissa is a native of Watauga County. We have two sons. Our oldest, Hamilton, is 25 and recently married his wife, Liney, last summer. They live locally, where Hamilton runs his own tax consulting business, and Liney works as a wedding and event coordinator. Our younger son, Anderson, is 22 and recently got engaged to his fiancée, Brooke, with their wedding planned for January. Anderson plays football for Appalachian State University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Business Management, while Brooke is a nurse at Watauga Medical Center.

What is your most enjoyable hobby? How often do you find yourself participating in that hobby?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: I enjoy fishing, golfing, and spending time with my family and friends. We attend Alliance Bible Fellowship. I enjoy being out in the community talking with folks about their concerns and issues. I get to see my family and members of the community every day, since my family and I were all born here and work here. Golfing and fishing have taken a back seat to my service on the County Commission.

Jon Council: I’m an avid hiker and camper, I enjoy spending my free time in our natural spaces. During the warmer months I spend at least a day a week out in the Linville Gorge or other areas of the national forest. In the winter I usually go on day-hikes in higher elevation peaks in our area.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: I enjoy attending Appalachian State and Watauga High School football games. I have worked the chains for Watauga football for 26 years, which is a front row seat. I also enjoy playing golf with my son, brother and friends. In addition, beach trips may not be a hobby, but are so important in my family’s life.

Charlie Wallin: I enjoy reading, playing golf and traveling. I don’t get to do the first two near enough. We do try to travel as a family each year both just us and with family.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: I am a clogger, walker and hiker. I clog weekly and frequently will clog at festivals, church and nonprofit events. As a member of High Country Cloggers Adult team, I was honored to be invited to clog in Normandy, to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. I can’t express the emotions I experienced there and at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, where we laid a wreath for the fallen soldiers.

I am lucky to live in an area where I can walk on sidewalks, walk at Bass and Trout Lake, all within 10 minutes of me. I have hiked many trails here in Watauga and nearby counties. Every two years, I hike the Camino in Europe with friends. We have hiked the Portuguese Camino and part of the French Camino in Spain. Our next Camino adventure will be in Italy!!! Buen Camino!

Todd Castle: I have many hobbies that I enjoy when time allows, most of which involve spending time outdoors with my family. I have a passion for hunting and fishing, and I also enjoy going to the range for target practice. Being a proud ‘football family,’ we especially love cheering on our son at his games.

How do you describe the High Country to a friend or family member from far away?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: We live in God’s country. The High Country is a beautiful place with wonderful people. We just don’t want to tell anybody what a great thing we have.

Jon Council: Prior to September 27th, I would have described our area as serene, pastoral, or picturesque. However, in the days since Hurricane Helene, I would describe it as resilient, hardy, and inspiring. In the days since the storm, I have been nothing short of impressed with how our community has come together, it’s clear that these mountains are home to the most compassionate and intelligent people that I have ever known. I would describe the High Country as selfless and raw. Our people have dedicated themselves to each other’s well-being and reignited a sense of community that had faded into the background in recent years.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: There is no other place that offers the beauty of the mountains, majestic views, all four seasons, God fearing people, and neighbors that are there in times of need.

Charlie Wallin: I get the privilege in my day job to do a segment for Orientation welcoming parents and talking about campus dining. I always start that I was a student just like your incoming student 34 years ago. At that time this University was around 10,000 students and now it is over 20,000 but in all that time the same family feel that this community and university has never changes. We still are a small rural mountain town. We run into each other everywhere and everyone takes care of each other.

During COVID, other tragedies in the area and in the wake of the recent catastrophic Hurricane we continue to show We are Watauga Strong. We are always here for each other, and we love this beautiful mountain town. We patron local restaurants and businesses and make sure they survive. We live in an area that has four distinct seasons and no shortage of activities for people to enjoy. We have many outdoor recreational facilities for any season. We have a vibrant cultural scene as well. We have theatres, outdoor music concerts and festivals, museums and the outdoor drama Horn in the West. There is an endless number of farmer’s markets and the Food Hub that allows farmers to showcase their items and give everyone an opportunity to fresh produce and meats as well as crafts. There is no better place to call home.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: I am blessed to live in paradise.

Todd Castle: Our High Country is unlike most places. We get to experience all four distinct seasons, which is something not many places can claim. Visitors often comment on the friendliness of the people here in the mountains, and it’s easy to see why. We have so much to offer—cool weather, pristine rivers, breathtaking views, and the beauty of the mountains. I’ve traveled extensively across this country and around the world, and it’s true what they say: ‘There’s no place like home.’ Especially when home is Watauga County.

With so much negativity and so many individuals in public service being attacked, why would you want to serve in an elected office? What is the draw or your motivation?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: The people of Watauga County are my people. I went to elementary school here, Watauga High School, and love the people of this area. They need someone who understands their values, worries about what they worry about, and celebrates the accomplishments of our community. We live in a special place, and our families need someone who is accessible to them. Growing up here, I was taught the importance of public service, and want this to be as great a place for my grandchildren as it was for my grandparents.

Jon Council: Honestly, because I think that most people who are “in public service” are not public servants but politicians. I am seeking to advocate for working class people who have historically not had a voice in their representation. I believe that true public service has to come from a place of accessibility, transparency, and understanding. If an elected official does not understand or relate to the issues that the majority of our working people are facing, then they cannot effectively represent them in our government. I seek to serve the public because I am of the public. Our voice is needed if we are to provide for the future of working class Wataugans.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: My roots are here, my family is here, my friends are here, and the people of Watauga County have been so good to me. Serving/representing them is the very least I can do for this community. My father and grandfather instilled in me early in my life what it means to serve others. This has remained a staple in my life. There is negativity surrounding public service, but I learned through my career that there are times when you’re confronted by individuals that lash out about issues, some that truly have valid concerns, and some that appreciate your efforts. I believe that people have lost confidence in their leadership because they aren’t listening to their concerns. Therefore, part of my motivation is to return that confidence to the people that we are elected by, and work for. I will continue to go out to the communities and listen to the issues the citizens are facing, and ask how the county may assist. It may not be pleasant at times, but there needs to be open conversation with the people.

Charlie Wallin: I have always served my community. I come from a family that we want to serve our community in any capacity. My Great-Grandfather was a School Board member and County Commissioner in Madison County. My father has served on numerous boards as well. It is, I guess you can say, in my blood. My wife’s grandfather was a City Councilman in Raleigh as well, so she gets it and our daughter has always been politically aware and engaged. I had served on the Watauga County Planning Board for almost 10 years as Vice Chair and I felt that the next logical step was to run for office. I ran for school board and for US Congress before getting elected to the County Commission.

I take my role as a commissioner seriously. I think you should always be available to your constituents. That is why I am the only commissioner who publishes their personal cell phone. I feel if you have a problem with your government, you should be able to reach out and talk to me personally. We are elected to represent all the citizens of this county. I want to continue the things we have started and the new challenges facing us. We don’t have time to start over with someone newly elected. We need leaders already versed on the needs of this county and who care about the place we call home.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: We have become a society of blaming and spewing hate and fear. I want to follow the teachings of Episcopal Bishop Curry, who teaches about the love of Jesus. This isn’t always easy and I try to be an example to others.

In my nursing and my life, I am an advocate for the patients I work with and others I encounter. My energy comes from the frustration I feel when we treat each other harshly and don’t help the poor, widowed and those in poverty. All the lessons Jesus tried to teach us.

I believe through politics you can make the world better. When elected, you have the power to work for personal gain or for others. I want to work for others.

Todd Castle: When many of my friends found out I was running for County Commissioner, their common reaction was, “Are you crazy? Why would you do that?” My answer was simple: If I don’t, then who will? Too often, people become complacent when it comes to the government. I saw a need and stepped up because, as I’ve said many times, I want Watauga County to remain a place where my children will want to live and raise their families. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. This is my home, and my roots run deep—from Silverstone to Foscoe, from Blowing Rock to Boone. I love the people of Watauga County and have built lasting relationships throughout these mountains. I serve as Commissioner because the people of this county trusted me to represent their interests, and I am committed to fulfilling that trust.

If you are an incumbent or potentially new to the position, what do you hope to accomplish in the position?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: Having served in the minority on the County Commission for the last two years, I’ve seen Watauga County not reach its potential because of a lack of coordination and community with other governmental partners. I will improve the communication with the General Assembly, NCDOT, and other local governments to provide better services more efficiently for our County.

Jon Council: I hope to ensure that our local government is run with as much efficiency as possible. I would strive to reallocate our available budget to protect and benefit the people who live and work here. We are in dire need of environmental protections and affordable housing (with a large chunk of our available housing stock tied up in short-term rentals) both of which are crucial to the health and wellbeing of our working class and low-income residents.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: I want to establish a new communication network with our towns in Watauga County, the NC General Assembly, neighboring counties, Appalachian State leaders, and our community. Face to face hard conversations must take place. There are strained relationships with our partnering governments. We have to rebuild the bridges and discuss the missed opportunities in policies, funding, and potential growth in businesses. It is time to come together and define our identity as Watauga County. We can set the vision for the future, and begin the process for achieving this by a one, three and five year plan, which is currently missing. Emergency services, schools, economic development, infrastructure needs, smart growth, etc., are all valid needs. Each of these can be accomplished while keeping our heritage and mountain beauty.

Charlie Wallin: Building our Infrastructure projects. We have the land secured for our new Emergency Management/911center and Ambulance facility on 421 East next door to the Transfer Station. We are now in the planning phase portion so that we can start building a facility that will finally give those on the Eastern side the relief they need with an ambulance that does come from their side of town when called. We will also be gaining an Emergency Management/911 center so that it will free up much needed space for the sheriff’s department as well as give us a 911 center that is got the room needed for Emergency Management and the call center. Since taking over the 911 from the Town and even before, we have utilized a space that is much too small for our growing operation. As seen by the recent catastrophic flood we can use a facility that can truly function as a Command Center with the proper space needed.

Another infrastructure need is the continuing additions and buildings for the County Schools. Parkway school needs additions due to the growing population so that we can get students out of mobile units. With our forward thinking we believe that this facility could be done without having to secure bonds and we can pay for the whole facility essentially with cash on hand. We can also do much needed upgrades for the school as well in the process. We can then look to replace Hardin Park school which is outdated and at the end of its life span. The open concept craze of the 60’s and 70’s just doesn’t work anymore. We have enough land to build on the existing land which will help as we look at a 120+ million-dollar facility that is big enough to house all the students and get them out of mobile units as well. Everyone deserves an environment that is conducive to learning.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: I am not an incumbent but in the past have been on the County Commission for four years.

I have four goals I would like to accomplish:

#1 improve the emergency response system

#2 find solutions for the affordable housing problem

#3 support our public schools and increase teacher supplements

#4 advocate for law enforcement, fire departments and rescue squads

Todd Castle: I was honored to be elected in 2022, alongside Commissioner Braxton Eggers. We are the last two commissioners to be elected “At Large” in Watauga County. Although we serve as a 3-2 minority on the board, I believe we’ve made a meaningful impact by questioning how taxpayer money is being spent and ensuring it’s used wisely. If re-elected to represent the new District 5 seat, I will continue to carefully evaluate every expenditure. Unfortunately, the current commission majority has missed opportunities to build strong relationships with our State Representatives. I am committed to fostering those connections and working with them to bring unprecedented benefits to our county.

What are the two greatest challenges facing Watauga County today? What solutions do you propose to overcome these challenges?

District 3

Braxton Eggers: School infrastructure and Emergency Management need to be supported for our County to prosper. We have kids in “learning cottages,” otherwise known as trailers, which were sold as a temporary solution but have become a fixture. We have only a few climate controlled schools, and they need upgrades to their HVAC systems. We need to support our ambulance service, fire departments, and sheriff’s deputies by giving them the resources and coverage to provide for the needs of our community. I will partner with the General Assembly to seek additional funding for these needs, and believe I have the best relationships to make that a reality. This will better balance the burden on the local taxpayer while providing for the needs of our children, grandparents, and families.

Jon Council: As I mentioned in the previous question, I believe the largest issues facing Watauga County today are the degradation of our environment and the lack of available housing for our working class. A good first step for both issues would be to redistribute the funds generated by the Watauga Tourism Development Authority. Currently, we are bound by the state in how we allocate these funds, however other counties and municipalities in our region have successfully worked in concert with our state legislature to revise how their TDA revenue is spent. I believe that the income we receive from tourists in short-term rentals should provide for the people who live and work here rather than the people who already profit off of our culture and our land.

District 4

Ronnie Marsh: Emergency Services is the first in regards to our communications systems due to changing over to the state Viper system. We have communication dead spots/voids throughout the county which leads to a worse case scenario for our responding emergency personnel. Towers are currently being proposed and some erected, but the system will potentially require more. Prayerfully, I hope our residents and visitors will never require the response of our law enforcement, fire department or emergency medical services, but if they do, then our services need to find you, treat you, and protect you. Second, our schools are aging and are now in need of repair, additions, and new construction. I was in the last graduating class of the old Appalachian Elementary School in 1972, which was followed by the opening of Hardin Park Elementary, now 52 years old. Discussions are being held regarding the replacement of Hardin Park. The new Valle Crucis Elementary School will open in 2025 as the most expensive elementary school currently being built in NC. There was no doubt the school was in need of replacing, but where has the county’s oversight been in this construction when dealing with engineering, architecture, and contracting. There are needs for our schools, which I 100% support, but we must be better stewards of the funds earmarked for these projects. We have to work through past hurdles with the NC General Assembly to obtain the needed funding for these areas and additional county needs.

Charlie Wallin: We have many needs to cover. Child Care is a critical issue affecting many families. We have the lack of space, and we have the lack of funding to pay them so that they can have a normal life and not have to take two-three more jobs just to make ends meet. We also need the trainings to get teachers trained to be the leaders they need to be.

Lack of affordable housing is another issue facing the county. We do not have housing to meet the needs of this growing population, and it is forcing folks to either move to an adjacent county or state or they must decline the position. These folks are from a critical group to the wellbeing of our county. We are losing good people that could fill roles in law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, hospital workers, municipal workers, county workers and many others. We must continue to find ways to solve the problem. I currently sit on the Housing Task force made up of other elected officials and county citizens as we try to find solutions to this problem.

As I stated in my goal above the school needs is great and we not only have to add on at Parkway and rebuild Hardin Park there are other infrastructure needs that have to be addressed as well and all the other school systems. We also are continuing to have to fund more and more positions on a local level such as SRO’s, nurses, guidance counselors’, teachers and others. We shouldn’t be responsible for that. Raleigh should be the one funding these needs.

District 5

Sue Sweeting: Speaking to citizens since I have started this campaign, I have heard many concerns within the county. My four goals correlate with issues I have heard the most. The three challenges I will mention now are some of the ones I have also heard.

Finding a balance between tourism, the University and the people who live here.

Tourism is the economic income that drives Blowing Rock, Boone, Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain and Seven Devils. When local residents can’t find a parking place, shop in our local stores or make a reservation for dinner, tourism is encroaching on the lives of those of us who live here. We, as a community, need to have an open discussion with the TDAs and the Chambers about finding a balance.

The University has increased the number of students it is admitting by 1000 every year for the last 3 years I worked at the University. Unfortunately, the increase did not include enough housing, provided by the University, to meet the increase.

The Board of Governors and the legislators who appointed them need to understand that we cannot absorb this kind of growth. As a Commissioner, we must have serious discussions with our legislators and University leaders about housing and infrastructure needs to lessen the burden on the people who live here.

Homelessness, begging and tent people living here but coming from other counties and draining our resources.

This topic frequently came up when I asked people what they would like to change in the county. Many residents were concerned about how the area looked around the Hospitality House, where the people were coming from and how often the emergency response crews had to respond to calls in the area. Sometimes 4-5 times a week. There was mention of drugs and concerns for the safety of the people who lived and worked there.

I think we need to be kind to the homeless, because there, but for the Grace of God, go I. We need to reach out through the Churches to feed, clothe and help them get back on their feet. Saying that, I will as a County Commissioner meet with the Hospitality House Board and Executive Director, to find out how best to get the other counties to step up and share in offering these services.

Commissioners need to protect Watauga County residents with environmentally responsible development.



Our residents want development that protects the natural resources of the area, follows slope, stormwater and erosion requirements and encourages green space. When the ETJ jurisdiction was removed for the County by our State Legislators, the County relied on the High Impact Land Use (HILU) regulations, state requirements by DENR and County waste rules.



With cryptocurrency mining occurring in other counties, we need to make sure our HILU ordinance will protect our residents from these noise polluters and electricity draining companies.

Todd Castle: Our schools are in urgent need of updates and renovations. Excluding Watauga High School and the new Valle Crucis School, our most recent school building is over 30 years old. Our students deserve learning environments we can all take pride in. No child should have to sit in a classroom where the temperature is 82 degrees—conditions that would cause most adults to leave their workplaces. I am committed to ensuring that all our K-8 schools meet the high standards expected for a world-class education in Watauga County.

Emergency services must also be a top priority, especially as we face a growing and aging population. As the saying goes, “communication is key.” The state is introducing new Viper radio technology through the NC State Highway Patrol, which enhances communication and was proven effective after 9/11. However, our mountainous terrain poses unique challenges for this technology. To ensure full coverage, we need to construct new, taller towers throughout the county. Currently, there are areas where Viper communication is inadequate. The County Commissioners have already approved funding for additional towers and expanded coverage.

As our population grows and ages, we must also keep pace with ambulance services by establishing new bases. The new 911 consolidated dispatch center on Highway 421 will house an ambulance to serve the eastern part of the county. We also need to add a base along the 321 corridor leading into Blowing Rock. Our volunteer firefighters across the county do exceptional work, and I want to ensure they have the necessary equipment to perform their duties.

The Sheriff’s Department plays a vital role in keeping our community safe, and like our other emergency services, they need to know they have our full support. By working closely with our State Representatives, I believe we can secure the funding necessary to keep our emergency services up to date without placing undue strain on hardworking taxpayers.

