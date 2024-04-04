Watauga County America 250 NC Steering Committee Will Hold a Free Informational Meeting on April 10th at 6:00 pm

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) is excited to announce the availability of a new grant program for communities to fund activities related to the upcoming America 250 commemoration. This new grant program is available to Watauga County non-profit organizations seeking to engage in America 250 NC programs and resource development on a local and regional level. Eligible projects include public art, educational activities, community events, exhibits, scholarly research, printed resources, and oral history projects, among a host of other activities that take place from 2024-2027.

Watauga County non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for up to $10,000 (with match requirements) to use for these projects. Grant applications are due by May 3, 2024. The Watauga County America 250 NC Steering Committee will hold a free informational meeting on the non-profit grants program on Wednesday, April 10th, 6:00 p.m., at Hampton Inn & Suites, Boone.

For more information, and to RSVP to the information meeting, please email wataugacountyamerica250@gmail.com. Fo

